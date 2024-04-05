Take $400 Off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 Foldable Phone in Three Stunning Colors

We think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones money can buy, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be on the way within the next few months, it definitely won't be cheap. The same can be said of the current model as well, but that's before you take advantage of this limited-time Amazon discount that saves you $400 and brings the 256GB model all the way down to just $1,400. What's more, you get to choose from three stunning colors including the luxurious cream -- or off-white, depending on who you talk to.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with everything you'd expect from a big flagship foldable. That starts with the giant 7.6-inch foldable display on the inside and continues with the almost-as-large 6.2-inch cover display. Both look great and are brilliant for using your apps and getting the day-to-day stuff done. But you're going to want to open the Fold 5 up to get the most out of your games and media streaming.

That huge display is also perfect for multitasking for those times when you just need to get more done, while photographers will enjoy the triple-camera array of lenses. On the inside, you'll find 256GB of storage and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. This model is factory unlocked so you can have your pick of carriers, too.

Looking for something a little smaller? The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently being offered with a deep discount, bringing the 512GB model down to just $900. You can also check out our list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals if you're looking to take out a new plan as well.