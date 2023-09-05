Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off With Trade-In or New Line and More

Samsung

Samsung's unique Z Series foldable phones have been impressing us for years here at CNET. And the latest generation is no exception. The new Z Fold 5, along with the more compact Z Flip 5, hit shelves just last month, and both models have already earned a spot on our list of the overall best phones for 2023. And while this large-screen foldable is certainly not the cheapest phone on the market at an $1,800 starting price, there are plenty of ways to get your hands on one for less right now.

Select retailers are offering as much as $300 off unlocked models, and you can save even more if you've got an old phone to trade in or perhaps need a new line of service. And to help you take full advantage of these offers, below we've rounded up some of the best Z Fold 5 deals out there right now. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best prices available.

What colors does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 come in?

There are three main color variants for the new Galaxy Z Fold 5: phantom black, cream and icy blue. However, there are also two exclusive variants -- gray and blue -- that are only available if you order through Samsung directly.

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the same list prices as the previous-gen Z Fold 4, and starts at $1,800 before any discounts or offers are applied.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB): $1,920



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB): $2,160



Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

Samsung Up to $1,000 off with trade-in + free storage upgrade There are a number of benefits that come with ordering your new Z Fold 5 from Samsung directly, including access to exclusive color variants. You'll also get a free storage upgrade, which means you'll get the 512GB model for $1,800, the same price as the basic 256GB model -- though only if you opt for the phantom black or icy blue color variant. Plus, you can score serious savings if you've got an old phone to trade in. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off, with the latest phones from Apple, Google and Samsung netting you the biggest discount. And even old and damaged phones will still net you a minimum discount of $200. Samsung also accepts select tablets and smartwatches for trade-in for a smaller discount. Samsung is also offering a 15% student discount. See at Samsung

Amazon $300 off unlocked models Amazon is one of the only places offering straightforward discounts on unlocked models of the Z Fold 5 at the moment. You can save $300 on all colors and configurations, which drops the 256GB model down to $1,500, and the 512GB model down to $1,620. Just note that Amazon is not carrying any of the 1TB models at the moment. See at Amazon

Best Buy $300 off + more with trade-in Best Buy has matched Amazon's offer on the Z Fold 5, and you can currently pick up all configurations, including the 1TB model, for $300 off the list price. Note that Best Buy claims you have to opt for same-day activation to get the discount, but you'll get the same price when you choose to activate later. Best Buy also has its own trade-in program where you can save up to $450 on unlocked models in exchange for your old phone. And Verizon customers will get enhanced trade-in credit that can save you up to $1,000, though only if you want the 256GB model. See at Best Buy

AT&T Up to $1,000 off with trade-in AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off the Z Fold 5 with an eligible trade-in, but you'll have to purchase the phone on an installment plan to take advantage of the offer. You'll get the full discount for any phone valued at just $35 or more, and AT&T even accepts old and damaged devices, so you may be surprised at what you can get for the cracked phone collecting dust in your drawer. The discount is applied as bill credits over 36 months and drops the price for the Z Fold 5 down to just $22.23 per month. See at AT&T

Verizon Up to $1,000 off with trade-in You can save up to $1,000 on the new Z Fold 5 with a trade-in at Verizon if you're adding a new line of service, or are an existing customer who qualifies for an upgrade. Verizon is also offering a free NFL Sunday Ticket package (a $49 value) for YouTube TV when you purchase this phone on an Unlimited Plus plan. See at Verizon