Amazon Slashes the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price to Match the 256GB Model

Looking to snag a sleek, new foldable phone? Well, now's the perfect time. Not only has Samsung's Galaxy AI update rolled out for last year's Galaxy phones, but with rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on the horizon, you can also score a great deal on the current Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone if you act fast. The 512GB model regularly lists for $1,120, but you can score one now for just $900 at Amazon, essentially giving you a free storage upgrade for the same price that the 256GB model is going for right now. We're not sure how long this sale will last, so it's best to act fast if you want to snatch it at this price.

The AI upgrade means this phone will be able to use features like Circle to Search, Chat Assist and more. The phone also sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a big cover screen and an upgraded hinge that eliminates the gap when closed, along with a solid battery life that should generally get you through the day and some improvements to the camera over its predecessor. If you've been holding out on this compact phone due to the price, this deal can shave off a big chunk of change and is packed with plenty of storage for your photos and videos.

You can check out other Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals before you buy, or if this model doesn't suit you, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best phone deals happening now.