Take 40% Off Everything at Nectar Sleep With This Flash Sale

Having the right mattress can make a massive different in how well you sleep. If your mattress is worn out or doesn't offer proper support, you may not get enough rest to be at your best. And right now Nectar has made it more affordable to upgrade your mattress.

The company has launched its Bigger Than Black Friday Sale, offering 40% off everything sitewide. That can knock hundreds off a brand new mattress, with prices starting at just $359. The only catch is that this offer is only available to new customers. You can take advantage of this deal now through Nov. 13.

With this deal, you can grab whatever you need at 40% off. Nectar has multiple models and sizes to choose from, with options to fit just about any budget. The original Nectar mattress is an affordable memory foam mattress option that measures in at 12 inches in height and offers solid medium-firm support, which is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. The queen size is down to just $659 during this sale.

But those looking for a premium mattress may want to upgrade to the Nectar Premier. It's our favorite memory foam mattress on the market, and while its usually a splurge at $1,500, right now you can snag a queen size Nectar Premier mattress for just $899. It measures in at 13 inches tall and has dual-action cooling features that help it stay cooler than much of the competition.

Nectar has plenty of great accessories as well, ranging from bed frames to sheets to pillows and more -- all falling under that same 40% discount. Nectar also offers both free shipping and free returns, along with a full 365-night trial, which means you can try it out risk-free, making this a solid deal.

