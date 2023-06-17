Take 25% Off Sitewide at Helix During Its Fourth of July Sale

Sleep is a vital component of our lives, and your bed plays a big role in how much relief your body gets during the night. New mattresses tend to be pretty expensive, but you can find some pretty great deals that make it easier to upgrade from your old mattress. Helix just kicked off its Fourth of July sale, slashing prices by 25% sitewide and saving you hundreds on some of the best mattresses out there. Plus, you'll get two free Dream Pillows with all mattress purchases -- that's a $150 value. Just be sure to use promo code JULY25 at checkout to unlock this deal. This offer is available now through July 10.

If you're in search of a mattress that can accommodate many different body types, check out Helix's Midnight Luxe mattress. This 14-inch poly foam hybrid mattress is the best mattress in a box for couples on the market right now thanks to its and six layer design that offers exceptional lumbar support. It's comfortable for a side sleepers, back sleepers, stomach sleepers or combination sleepers. You can get this mattress in a queen size for just $1,780 during this sale, saving you $594 on its list price.

Another solid option is the Helix Plus mattress. It's the best mattress you can get for plus-size sleepers. It's a 13-inch memory foam hybrid mattress designed to offer heavier sleepers proper support. With low motion transfer and a medium-firmness level, it's a solid option -- though it may be too firm for sleepers with lighter bodies. During this sale, the queen size Helix Plus mattress is marked down to $1,124 -- that's a $375 savings on its usual price.

Helix makes a variety of mattress options that should provide plenty of support so that you can get a good night's sleep -- and if you're not sure which mattress you should invest in, Helix actually has a sleep quiz you can take to see the selections that align with your preferences.

And if you don't see a mattress at Helix that works for you, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals currently available to see other discounted mattress options.