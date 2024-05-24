Snag Samsung's High-End Galaxy S24 Ultra for $250 Off During Memorial Day Weekend

With so many fantastic options available, choosing the right smartphone might feeling overwhelming. However, this Memorial Day deal could make your decision a little easier. The best phone for you will fit nicely into your budget and provide all the features you need. If you're shopping at the end of the market with the big prices, it's difficult to look past the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's a superb phone with tons of impressive features and a huge, stunning display. All of that comes with an equally huge price tag. That's why finding a great deal is vital, and right now, Amazon will give you a $250 discount. Order now and you'll pay just $1,050 for your new phone, and you even get to pick your favorite color without entering any of those fiddly discount codes.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

Now, if you've got some extra money to spend, you can hop over to Samsung and get a deal on extra storage. If you take this route, you'll pay $1,300 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage. This model usually costs $1,420, so that's a pretty solid discount for more room to store those seemingly infinite pet photos. That's all good news, but there's one word of warning -- we don't know how long this limited-time deal will last so ordering now is the best way to make sure that you won't miss out.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a lot going for it including a huge 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2,600-nit peak brightness. That's backed up by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM while 256GB of storage is also offered as standard. Still want more? An S Pen is included for note-taking, while the 200-megapixel main camera is joined by a 50-megapixel macro camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

All of that goes to make this one of the best Android phone deals around if you're shopping at this end of the market. Just make sure you don't wind up missing out.