Snag a Pair of Ausounds ANC Earbuds for Just $30 With This 1-Day Deal

Noise-canceling capabilities are no longer reserved for the most expensive high-end earbuds. There are plenty of solid options around $100, and right now, you can snag one for even less. Today only, B&H Photo has these on sale for just $30, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While these Ausounds earbuds are fairly basic for their $100 list price, thanks to this one-day discount, they're one of the better pairs you'll find in the under-$50 price range right now in terms of features. They have active noise-canceling capabilities that you can toggle on and off, for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, as well as dual microphones for clear audio on voice calls. They're equipped with 10mm drivers for solid sound quality, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless connectivity. On a single charge they have a battery life of up to five hours on their own, or up to 25 hours with the charging case. And they're rated IPX5 for water resistance, so they're protected against sweat and rain.

These Ausounds earbuds are a pretty good value, but you can also check out our roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals if you're looking for even more bargains.