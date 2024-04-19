Sleep Sweet: Save Up to 65% Off a New Mattress With These Deals
Our favorite brands are having huge sales on best-selling mattresses. Shop now and save big on your purchase.
If you've been having trouble sleeping or you've been waking up with body aches, your old mattress could be the issue. And though a mattress upgrade is usually a costly purchase, if you shop right now, you could save a small fortune on your next bed. Brands like Casper, Purple and Helix are all offering deals and discounts off some of their best-selling mattresses at the moment. Over the years, we've tested several of these and some have even made our list of best mattresses of 2024.
Casper is offering up to 25% off mattresses during its birthday sale. Celebrate with the brand by picking up one of its best-selling mattresses, the Casper One -- the brand's new flagship model. You can snag this for yourself, starting at $650 for a twin-sized option. Casper also makes some of our favorite pillows right now.
Purple regularly makes our mattress roundups with its Restore model currently our recommendation for a hybrid mattress. However, if you don't want to spend top dollar on that model, you can save a ton by shopping the closeout sale on on the Purple's Hybrid 2 mattress which is currently 30% off and available from $1,139. Other mattresses are available for up to $400 off during the Spring Refresh Sale with free sheets thrown in.
Helix makes one of the best firm mattresses for heavier sleepers, according to our experts. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off during its spring sale. Use code SPRING20 during checkout to snag your savings. If you're looking for something that feels luxurious, the Helix Midnight Luxe is available from $1,099.
Macy's has everything you need for your home, including mattresses currently available for up to 65% off. If you're looking for a king mattress, then consider this Sealy Posturepedic 12-inch medium-firm hybrid option. You can get 50% off right now.
