Sleep Sweet: Save Up to 65% Off a New Mattress With These Deals

If you've been having trouble sleeping or you've been waking up with body aches, your old mattress could be the issue. And though a mattress upgrade is usually a costly purchase, if you shop right now, you could save a small fortune on your next bed. Brands like Casper, Purple and Helix are all offering deals and discounts off some of their best-selling mattresses at the moment. Over the years, we've tested several of these and some have even made our list of best mattresses of 2024.

Cole Cook Purple Up to $400 off See at Purple Purple regularly makes our mattress roundups with its Restore model currently our recommendation for a hybrid mattress. However, if you don't want to spend top dollar on that model, you can save a ton by shopping the closeout sale on on the Purple's Hybrid 2 mattress which is currently 30% off and available from $1,139. Other mattresses are available for up to $400 off during the Spring Refresh Sale with free sheets thrown in. See at Purple

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Casper, Purple, Helix and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.