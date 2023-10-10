Shop Record-Low Prices on Beats Headphones at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Beats' sleek and stylish headphones are some of the most popular pairs on the market -- and for good reason. Several models have claimed a spot on our list of the overall best headphones and earbuds of 2023, and right now Prime members can get their hands on select pairs at a record-low price. Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Beats headphones at its massive October Prime Day sale, including a whopping $170 off the new Beats Studio Pros, dropping them down to an all-time low price of just $180. The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tomorrow night, but there's no guarantee these deals will stick around until then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these incredible savings.

Our reviewer David Carnoy likened the latest and greatest Beats Studio Pros to a more affordable version of Apple's ultra-pricey AirPods Max. And at 49% off the list price, they're one of the best pairs of over-ear headphones you'll find in this price range. They feature active noise-cancellation, an impressive 40-hour battery life and support lossless audio via USB-C. Amazon currently has all four colors on sale for Prime members, dropping the price to an all-time low of $180.

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, you can grab a pair of on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones for $100, which is 50% off and just $21 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. They don't have any noise-canceling capabilities, but do support spatial audio when paired with Apple devices, and also feature a 40-hour battery life.

If you prefer earbuds, there are a few different pairs to choose from. The Beats Studio Buds aren't the latest model in their lineup, but still feature active noise-canceling capabilities, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a 24-hour battery life on a single charge. And right now they're back down to their all-time low price of just $90 for Prime members, which saves you $60. There's also the Beats Fit Pros, which are some of our favorite earbuds for runners. They're equipped with an Apple H1 chip, a noise-canceling and transparency mode and they're $40 off right now, dropping the price down to $160. And serious athletes can save $100 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which have an integrated ear hook to keep them firmly in place, dropping them back down to the all-time low price of $150.

Be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best October Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals for even more can't-miss bargains.