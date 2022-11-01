Amazon Drivers at Risk Twitter Whiplash Vine Comeback? Daylight Saving Time SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Verizon Price Hike for Hotspots Is Costco Cheaper? Blood Pressure Pills Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Shop Cozy Earth's Holiday Sale for Up to 30% Off Luxury Bedding and Lounge Wear Today

Give yourself or someone else comfy home essentials for the holidays.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Bath sheets and a comforter on a yellow background
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is back with a holiday deal for people who put a premium on softness: Right now, you can get up to 30% off bedding, bath and lounge wear to keep you comfy during the colder months.

See at Cozy Earth

When shopping this holiday sale, you'll get discounts to Oprah-approved bed linens, bath towels and pajamas. I've tested a handful of this company's products, and they all share one thing in common: softness. The bamboo sheet set is a personal favorite of mine if you're searching for soft, cooling sheets that are also breathable and moisture-wicking. A flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases are included in the set, which you can get in a queen-sized version for $277 (save $92). 

Are you trying to find softer clothing to wear inside and outside your home? Cozy Earth has a wide range of styles, from skirts to joggers. Women looking for a comfy skirt that can transition from day to night can get this bamboo ultrasoft midi skirt for $116, saving you $39. Men who enjoy wearing hoodies but dislike how some fabrics feel on their skin can check out this incredibly soft bamboo hoodie for $113 (save $37).

Read more: 9 Tips for Your Best Morning Ever 

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech