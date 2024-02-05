Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Bone-Conduction Headphones Are Just $140 at Amazon
Our favorite bone-conduction headphones are a fantastic open-ear option for runners and workout enthusiasts. They're $40 off right now.
You can save $40 on a pair of our favorite bone-conduction headphones right now at Amazon, making it a great time to invest in a pair for you or a loved one who loves to run. These headphones have a light, open-ear design that can help you take on intense workouts while staying aware of everything around you.
Runners will find these lightweight, ninth-gen bone-conduction headphones with an open-ear design a great asset to keep them entertained and motivated while exercising. Bone-conducting headphones work by resting on your cheekbones, delivering the sound to your ears through vibrations, which means you'll be able to stay aware of your surroundings, which is a safer option than traditional headphones or earbuds. The current flagship model from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) earned a spot on our roundup of the best running headphones and earbuds of 2024 -- and right now you can snag a pair at a discount.
You'll normally have to shell out $180 to grab a pair of these headphones, but Amazon has slashed the price by 22% right now, meaning you can snag a pair for just $140. While we've technically seen the OpenRun Pro drop $15 lower during last year's Black Friday seasonal deals, this is the first time we've seen a price drop since and it's a great chance to snag a pair for yourself without paying top dollar. And they make a great Valentine's Day gift, too. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
The lightweight, wrap-around design should remain comfortable and secure regardless of how intense your workout gets. And you'll get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, with a 5-minute top-off giving you up to 90 minutes of playback when you're short on time and need a boost. They're also IP55-rated water-resistant and come equipped with dual noise-canceling microphones and more powerful bass than its predecessor, which makes the OpenRun Pro a solid option for listening to music and podcasts or taking calls on the go. And you'll also get a hard carrying case with your purchase to keep your headphones safe.
However, if this pair doesn't quite meet your needs, you can check out our roundup of other earbuds and headphones deals happening now for more options that can save you some cash.
