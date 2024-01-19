Score Huge Preorder Savings on the New Galaxy S24 Lineup at Amazon

Samsung's new line of Galaxy S24 phones made their debut at the Unpacked event this week, which means S24 preorder deals are rolling out across various retailers and carriers for Android fans hoping to upgrade to the latest and greatest Samsung phone. The series is set to be one of the first to include generative AI on the device itself. Amazon has the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra available for preorder and as a bonus, the company is offering free storage upgrades at no extra cost, as well as Amazon gift cards of up to $200 in value. The phone officially drops on Jan. 31, so be sure to get your order in by Jan. 30 to take advantage of these deals.

If you're looking to spend the least amount of money, you'll probably want to go for the base S24 model. You can nab the 256GB version for the same price as the 128GB option, which is just $800. Plus, you'll score a $50 Amazon gift card as part of this preorder deal. Just use promo code TTYSDPOR7WPL at checkout. Or you can preorder the $1,000 S24 Plus with promo code MJ93PYFCJHOJ and you'll score a $150 Amazon gift card and 512GB of storage for the same cost as the 256GB model.

And if you're looking to preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra powerhouse, you'll get that same free storage upgrade and a $200 Amazon gift card for just $1,300 when you use promo code FEA7SP3UFDJN. It's predecessor, the S23 Ultra, holds the spot for our favorite premium Android phone, so we expect this to be another great addition to the Galaxy lineup.