X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, S21 Ultra: A Specs Showdown

Here's a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with most of its Ultra predecessors based on specs sheets.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram Senior Editor
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Expertise Huawei, Oppo, smartphones, smartwatches Credentials
  • More than a decade of journalism experience
See full bio
Sareena Dayaram
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Unpacked 2024
Screenshot/CNET

Samsung took the wraps off its latest premium phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at its Unpacked event on Wednesday. The $1,300 handset represents the pinnacle of what the South Korean company has to offer in a smartphone in 2024 from its top-of-the-line processor, ultra-bright display, and sharp cameras.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

While new AI features understandably generated a lot of buzz, the new software upgrade policy is probably one of the most compelling changes. Samsung promises seven years of Android updates and security patches across the Galaxy S24 lineup. This enables Galaxy S24 phone owners to hang on to their devices going into 2032 and is a significant step up from the four years of software updates pledged for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, Samsung has bumped up the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra by $100 after the last few years of steady pricing.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a brighter screen than its predecessor. 

 John Kim/CNET

Read More: Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands On: AI Takes Center Stage

Another notable improvement to the S24 Ultra is (you guessed it) AI, or Galaxy AI -- as Samsung likes to call it. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will ship with helpful, AI-based features (a lot of which are being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 chip). Those include a real-time live translate feature in 13 languages; Search to Circle, which lets you literally circle any image to launch a Google search for that item; and generative AI features that let you make reality-bending edits to your photos akin to Google Pixel 8's Magic Editor.

These AI tools are slated to make their way to last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra via an software update, but don't expect it to arrive to Ultra models released before then.  

Read More: Google's Pixel 8 Blurs The Line Between Reality and Fantasy

The camera system is another major selling point of the Galaxy Ultra lineup. The S24 boasts four rear cameras, taking the form of a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom lens, and a 50-megapixel camera with a 5x optical zoom lens. On paper at least, it appears that there has been a downgrade to a 5x telephoto lens from a 10x telephoto camera on its predecessors. But the newer sensor and its higher resolution might have some nifty zoom tricks up its sleeve that don't reveal themselves in specs. We'll update this article once we have conducted a camera comparison between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For the rest of the differences between Samsung's Galaxy Ultra lineup over the years, take a look at our specs chart for a side-by-side comparison. If you want more insights into what it's like to use the Galaxy S24 Ultra, read our hand-on coverage of the fanciest phone in Samsung's new lineup.

Galaxy S24 vs. S23 Ultra vs. S22 Ultra vs. S21 Ultra


 Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraSamsung Galaxy S23 UltraSamsung Galaxy S22 UltraSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness 6.8-inch AMOLED; QHD+ resolution; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,088x1,440 pixels; 120Hz adaptive refresh rate6.8" AMOLED (1440x3088 pixels)6.8-inch Edge WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3,200x1,440 pixels
Pixel density TBC500 ppi501 ppi515 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in3.07 x 6.42 x 0.35 in2.97x6.5x0.35 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 163 x 79 x 8.6 mm163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight (grams, ounces) 233 g (8.22 oz) 234 g (8.25 oz)229 g (8.07 oz)229g (8.07 oz)
Mobile software Android 14Android 13Android 12Android 11
Camera 200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (3x telephoto) 50-megapixel (5x telephoto)200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (3x telephoto) 10-megapixel (10x telephoto)108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), 10-megapixel (10x telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel12-megapixel 40-megapixel10-megapixel
Video capture TBD8K4K8K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM/storage 12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB8GB RAM + 256GB; 12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 8GB + 128GB ; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB+512GB; 12GB+ 1TB 12GB & 16GB, 128GB/256GB, 512GB
Expandable storage NoneNoneNoneNone
Battery/charging speeds 5,000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Under displayUnder displayUnder displayUnder display
Connector USB-CUSB-CUSB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNoneNoneNone
Special features Titanium frame, 2,600-nit screen; 7 years of OS and security updates; 5G (mmWave); IP68 water resistance; wireless PowerShare to charge other devices; integrated S Pen; UWB for finding other devices; 45W wired charging (charger not included); Galaxy AI; Wi-Fi 7, 5x optical zoom4 years of OS updates, 5G (Sub6, mmWave); IP68 water resistance; wireless PowerShare to charge other devices; integrated S Pen; 100x Space Zoom; 10x optical zoom; UWB for finding other devices; 45W wired charging4 years of OS updates, 5G (mmw/Sub6), bundled S Pen, 100x Space Zoom (digital), 10x optical zoom, 47 W charging support4 years of OS updates, IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 100x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 10x optical zoom
US starting price off-contract $1,300 (256GB)$1,200 (256GB)$1,200 (256GB)$1,200 (128GB), 
UK price £1,249 (256GB)£1,249 (256GB)£1,249 (256GB)£1,329
Australia price AU$2,199 (256GB)AU$1,949 (256GB)AU $1,849 (256GB)AU$1,849
galaxy-s24-series-cnet-00-00-10-05-still006.png
Watch this: Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. For more, see this post.

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans