Save Up to 50% Off Sony Speakers for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you've been considering investing in powerful speakers for your home or on the go, Prime Day is the perfect time to shop. There are low prices on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, while other speakers for the home offer robust sound, with many able to connect to your existing systems.

Right now Amazon has discounted Sony speakers by up to 50%, with prices starting as low as $38 across two collections of deals.

There are a number of speakers available at great prices. We've highlighted a few of the best deals below, but you can shop the entire sale selection at the links above.

David Carnoy/CNET This compact Bluetooth speaker was named one of our favorites of 2022. It's both dust- and waterproof with an IP67 certification and is rated for 16 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The speaker plays bigger than you'd think for its small size, with some decent punch to its bass, and comes in five cool color options. It also has an integrated microphone, in case you want to use it as a speakerphone. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Sony If you're looking for heavier bass with low distortion this is a solid option to consider. This speaker also boasts an IP67 waterproof rating. And the battery life is impressive, too, delivering up to 24 hours of playback at moderate volume levels. Read our Sony SRS-XB43 review.

Now, if you want to keep the party going for hours, consider the SRS-XG500. It has an impressive 30-hour battery, as well as quick-charging. Just 10 minutes of charging will provide up to three hours of playback. The speaker also integrates an easy-carry handle and LED ring lighting to set the mood. It's IP66 rated water resistant and it even has a rear port where a mic can be plugged in if you want to sing along.

There are some solid speaker options for your home as well.