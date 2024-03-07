Save Up to 50% Off Cameras, Bags, Lenses and More in Moment's Huge Sale

Whether it's a new phone camera accessory or just a great laptop backpack that you're on the hunt for, we're pretty sure you'll find something to fit the bill at this Moment sale. It's running right now and it offers some huge discounts across a whole range of categories, including bags, iPhone cases, camera lenses, iPad stands and a whole lot more.

There are tons of deals available and we can't go through them all here. But we do know you can now save up to 50% without doing any work whatsoever -- and there are additional savings to be had if you become a Moment Member. It's free, and you can add an extra 15% savings.

Moment's sale has so many different deals that it's difficult to know where to start, but the popular Santa Fe Should Bag seems as good a place as any. The bag's great for those times when you don't need to take a full bag with you, and now it's available with 15% off, making the price just $68.

Or how about the Moment Pro Tripod Mount for MagSafe iPhones? It's designed to work with any standard 1/4-20 tripod or handles and uses magnets for easy installation -- yours today for just $49 rather than the usual $70.

There's also the popular Moment DayChaser Travel Camera Pack, a 35L backpack that normally sells for $299 but is yours today for just $199. It comes in two colors and has all the space you need for your gear while featuring a lightweight construction and a four-point adjustment to get the best fit. Looking for something different to schlep your gear? Make sure to check out our collection of the best luggage deals, where you'll be sure to find something that fits the bill.