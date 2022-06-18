COVID Vaccines for Under-5 US Headed Into Recession? Baby Formula Shortage Continues Amazon Prime Day CDC Monkeypox Symptoms How to Get Plan B
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Best Luggage Deals: Save Up to 50% at Target, Kohl's, Lands' End and More

Whether you need to travel for business or pleasure, these deals on luggage will have you ready for takeoff in no time.
2 min read
Show More (4 items)

No matter where your summer travels take you, having the right luggage is the key to a successful trip. It doesn't matter where you're going or if the trip is for business or pleasure, you're going to need a solid set of luggage to take the important stuff with you wherever you go. Whether you're heading to see family or are taking a vacation from work, having a good set of luggage helps reduce your travel stress, so consider the features that will make your trip smooth and relaxing while you're shopping. 

Luggage can be expensive, however. No one wants to overpay for their luggage, however much they love it, and scouring the internet for the most up-to-date luggage deals and discounts can drain the fun from your getaway planning. That's why we've searched for the best luggage deals currently available at various retailers to save you time and effort. Check out the offers below and use the money saved on your upcoming trip. We'll update this list frequently as offers expire and new deals emerge.
Target

Target

50% off select luggage

Right now Target is offering 50% off select luggage items when you buy online. 

See at Target
American Tourister

Kohl's

Save hundreds on luggage sets

Whether you're looking for a single suitcase or a massive, matching set to take on your travels, Kohl's has it marked down right now. There are duffles and rolling cases, along with both soft and hardside options available in a wide variety of styles and colors. 

See at Kohl's
Samsonite

Samsonite

Save 20% off best sellers with code

From now through June 28, Samsonite is offering 20% off best sellers with code EXTRA20 used at checkout, including select sets, though some exclusions apply.

See at Samsonite
Walmart

Walmart

Save on a wide variety of luggage and travel accessories

Walmart offers a plethora of luggage sets for under $150 and individual suitcases for under $80. There are even some hardside carry-on luggage pieces for just $40.

See at Walmart
Lands' End

Lands' End

50% off full-price with code

Lands' End is currently offering 50% off select full-priced luggage when you use code PWHLD50. Some exclusions apply.

See at Lands' End
Calpak Travel

Calpak Travel

Up to 50% off

Get up to 50% off select luggage, bags and travel accessories at Calpak Travel.

See at Calpak Travel
JCPenney

JCPenney

Save an extra 20% with coupon code

JCPenney has luggage sets in both soft and hardside and every size you could want, and right now you can save an extra 20% off select luggage sets and backpacks when you use code BESTDAD9 at checkout.

See at JCPenney
Travelpro

Macy's

Save 15% off with code

Right now at Macy's there are limited-time specials on a number of luggage items. You can also get an extra 15% off select luggage when you use code DAD at checkout. 

See at Macy's
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer

Save up to 50% off luggage, duffels and backpacks

Eddie Bauer has a wide variety of bag and luggage types in its collection. Right now you can save up to 50% on luggage, duffels and backpacks of various styles, sizes and colors.

See at Eddie Bauer