Best iPhone Camera Accessories for Pro Photos and Videos

The iPhone 15 Pro has one of the most capable camera setups found on any of today's phones. Not only can it shoot stunning still images that can rival DSLRs in quality, the video skills have been given a huge boost with the addition of ProRes and Log formats. But even if you don't have the latest model, older iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, are still capable of taking stunning images. Hell, I'm still impressed with the images I took on a road trip with a supercar and an iPhone 11.

And while the iPhones make it super easy to simply walk outside, hit the shutter button and come away with great-looking stills and videos, there's a lot you can do to elevate your shots beyond simple snaps. It's of course important to learn how to take better photos and how to shoot creative videos, but there's also a wide variety of accessories designed specifically to help you get more from your phone camera.

Here's our list of the best gear to pair with your iPhone to give your images a boost. We've tested everything listed here to make sure it works as well as it's supposed to. If it didn't impress, it didn't make the list. Look no further if you're after the best iPhone filming accessories to take your skills to the next level. These excellent accessories will make shooting a breeze. And while some of these are specifically built for the iPhone, most will work just as well with any of today's top Android camera phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The best iPhone 15 camera accessories

There's no one accessory that by itself will revolutionize your iPhone photography, as different products bring different things to the table. I love the Moment Anamorphic lens as it lets you achieve a stunning cinematic look with your phone. DJI's phone gimbal meanwhile provides superb stability to get super smooth-looking shots, while the Aputure MC LED video light simply lets you light up the scene you're shooting when the sun goes down.

But an LED light will do nothing to improve your audio, so you'll need to look towards the Rode VideoMicro if sound quality is important. These items all add something different to your photo and video production and used together let you take your mobile video production to a whole new level. Want some inspiration? Here's my guide for shooting better video with your phone.

SmallRig Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro SmallRig's Mobile Video kit consists of multiple parts that come together to create a formidable shooting setup for your iPhone. Your phone slots into the main cage, which has bayonet mounting points for attaching third party lenses, including Moment's excellent anamorphic lens (seen below). The kit also comes with a filter mount and an included variable neutral density filter which can reduce the amount of light coming in to help you shoot at more cinematic-looking shutter speeds using apps like BlackMagic Camera. The cage also has mounting points for other accessories, including tripod plates and cold shoe slots for attaching microphones or vide lights. The included side handles are great for helping you achieve sturdy, smooth-looking footage and have quick-release clamps to make it easy to dismantle your setup when you've got your shot. While all items in the kit can be bought separately, the whole kit offers a comprehensive setup to help you start shooting pro-looking footage with your iPhone.

Moment Anamorphic lens Anamorphic lenses are normally something you'd find in a professional cinematographer's kit bag. These lenses provide a wider aspect ratio that you get in a wide angle lens, along with distinctive blue-line lens flares that give footage a much more filmic quality. Moment's mobile anamorphic lens does exactly that for your iPhone. Clip it on and it'll squeeze your footage into the shorter, wide shots format that completely transforms the look of the video you can take from your phone. I've absolutely loved the look of my phone footage using the lens and it's a must-have for any budding film producers wanting to up their game with their phone. You'll need to shoot with apps like Filmic Pro that let you "unsqueeze" the footage so it doesn't look all distorted on most cameras. The lens uses a bayonet mount that attaches to compatible cases, including Moment's own ones or a variety of third-party options, including the SmallRig cage mentioned above.

Aputure MC LED video light iPhone cameras don't have the greatest lighting, so having a backup light is always a good idea. This USB-C rechargeable video light is packed with LED lights and is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand but puts out a huge amount of light when you're short of proper lighting. It's great for lighting up your subjects, whether that's for portraits, product photography or macro or to light up yourself if you're vlogging at night. The power output is easily adjustable, as is the color temperature of the light. It also has a variety of creative light effects to spice up your production, including simulations of fireworks, lightning, a flickering fireplace or the flashing red and blue of police car lights.

DJI Om 5 gimbal The iPhone 14's built-in image stabilization is already superb, but for an even smoother ride, consider using a dedicated gimbal like DJI's OM 5. It evens out all but the most aggressive movements, allowing you to get smooth tracking footage of you running behind your subject as you film a chase scene. It also has a built-in extendable selfie stick, which not only makes it great for YouTube vloggers, but also allows for more creative angles by holding it up higher, or even flipping it over and having the camera run close to the ground or through grasses.

Rode VideoMicro microphone Recording good audio for your vlogs or your next iPhone-based short film is crucial, and while the iPhone does a decent job of capturing audio, a dedicated microphone will take things to the next level. Rode's VideoMicro shotgun mic can plug into your phone's Lightning port (via an adapter) and provides crystal-clear audio when recording with the standard iPhone camera app or any third-party video app, making it one of the best iPhone camera accessories on the market. I love using it on top of my phone for vlogging and the included wind shield is superb for cutting out wind noise when working on location. Alternatively, get a 3.5mm extension cable and you can try using the mic on the end of a boom pole for recording audio in a conversation you're filming. It's a great investment if you're looking for a directional microphone.

Profoto B10 At $1,695, industry goliath Profoto's B10 studio flash will be little more than a pipe dream for most. But if you want to get truly professional lighting on location or in a studio using your iPhone, the B10 is second is one of the best iPhone camera accessories. . This pro flash is designed primarily for use with DSLRs but can also be used with iPhones and Android phones via the Profoto app. If you're ready to take your smartphone photography to the next level, it allows you to get shots with your phone that would simply not be possible to achieve without it. Sure, most pros probably wouldn't consider shooting a major project on just their phone, but it's a potentially great backup in case of camera failure, or simply a lightweight and convenient way to test ideas in the field without hauling bags of gear around. It also comes with a carrying case that will protect it from other elements. Its rechargeable battery provides a battery life that can provide more than 400 full flashes.

Moment MagSafe tripod Rather than use screw clamps to secure your phone in place, Moment's tripod mount uses Apple's MagSafe system, which makes it incredibly quick to pop your phone in place and start shooting. When you're done, just rip your phone away from the magnetic disk and pop it back in your pocket. Easy! The minimalist approach to the mount's design makes it extremely compact so it's no hassle to always carry it with you for when inspiration strikes. The magnets are strong, too, so you don't need to worry about your phone popping loose while you're walking along. It's available as a mount by itself, or with the cold-shoe bracket (pictured) to attach a microphone when vlogging.