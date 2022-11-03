Save Up to 44% On Sporty Beats Earbuds Today Only at Woot

Beats makes some of our favorite earbuds on the market right now, whether you want them for casual listening around the house, or to use during your runs and workouts. And right now, Woot is offering a rare chance to snag a pair for less. Today only, you can save up to 44% on a pair of Beats Fit Pro or Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds, . These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, with a chance that they could sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon.

The Beats Fit Pro are a versatile pair of earbuds, earning a top spot on both our lists of the best earbuds for working out and the best earbuds overall for 2022. CNET reviewer David Carnoy compared them to a sportier version of the popular AirPods Pro in his Beats Fit Pro review as they have the same H1 processor and most of the same features, including spatial audio. They also have active noise-canceling capabilities, and a transparency mode for when you need to be aware of your surroundings, and an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they're protected against sweat and rain. Right now you can , $55 off the usual price, though only the sage gray color is available.

Or, if you're looking for a pair that's designed specifically for working out, you can grab a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $140 right now, which compared to the usual price. They're our favorite earbuds with ear hooks, which helps them stay securely in your ears even during your most rigorous workouts. Like the Beats Fit Pro, they're equipped with Apple's H1 processor, support active noise cancellation and have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

For even more bargains on these popular and stylish headphones, you can check out our roundup of all the best Beats deals you can shop right now.