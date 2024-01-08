Save Up to 21% Off Google's Latest Pixel 8 Phones and More

If treating yourself to a new phone is high on your list of jobs for 2024 you're about to get a headstart thanks to a number of Amazon deals across the Google Pixel range. Choosing the best phone for you is now easier than ever, with some of Google's best and budget-friendly options now available with savings of up to 21% off.

The sale covers the Pixel 7A, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro lineups which means that you have plenty of options with multiple colors and configurations on offer. All you have to do is pick the phone that best fits your needs and budget, but do it soon -- there is no indication of how long we can expect these deals to hang around

The cheapest of the phones on offer is obviously the Pixel 7a, a phone that can now save you $100 and costs just $399 if you order today. That's a great price (just $15 more than during Black Friday) for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

That being said, the Pixel 8 itself is also discounted, this time with a massive $150 off. That means you'll pay just $549 rather than $699. The deal is a match for its best-ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the very top of the range, we have the Pixel 8 Pro and its own $200 discount, the biggest of the bunch. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $799 instead of the normal $999. That's a particularly impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

