Save Hundreds on Google Pixel and OnePlus Phones in Woot's Latest Sale

If you're in the Android world of smartphones there are plenty of options across a variety of price ranges. The Google Pixel and OnePlus lineups feature some of the best Android phones around, and things get even better when you can save some money on your new phone. Woot is helping you do exactly that right now with a number of deals available on flagship and entry-level devices. With prices starting at just $260 we're sure that there will be a great phone deal for everyone right here here,

There are too many different deals for us to dive into each and every one of them here but the button above will take you to the main landing page for the sale. Many of these models are available in different colors so make sure to pick the one you like best before ordering.

Those looking to get the cheapest phone available need look no further than the Pixel 6A, a phone that can be had for just $260 as part of this sale. It's only available in the chalk finish but comes with 128GB of storage and will work on all major carriers including Verizon, AT&T and others.

At the opposite end of the price scale, we have the Google Pixel 7 Pro, a phone that not that long ago was at the very top of Google's lineup. It's currently available in a choice of colors and has a whopping 512GB of storage, not to mention a gorgeous 6.7-inch display. Buyers can get one today for just $500.

Note that this Woot sale is only going to run for the next few days and will come to a close on April 25. Stocks could also be limited so don't be surprised if some models become unavailable for then, either. For that reason, we always suggest placing your order sooner rather than later to make sure you don't run the risk of missing out on your first choice deal.