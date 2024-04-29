Save Up to $200 Off Google's Pixel 8 Phones at These Retailers

Google's line of Pixel phones includes some of the best Android phones you're likely to find thanks to the way they offer a tight integration between hardware and software. Right now, Best Buy has a number of discounts across the entire Pixel lineup, with savings of up to $200 off regular prices. Models on sale include the entry-level Pixel 7A, the midrange Pixel 8 and the high-end flagship model, the Pixel 8 Pro. That means that there should be a new phone for all budgets here, but act soon -- the Google Store listings state the end the sale ends May 4. Prefer to get your new phone from Amazon? That's an option, too.

The best phone for a lot of people will be the midrange option. The Pixel 8 is discounted right now, with a massive $150 off. That means you'll pay just $549 rather than $699. The deal is close to its best-ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the top of the range, we have the biggest of the bunch, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its own $200 discount. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $799 instead of the normal $999. That's an impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include the screen's 120Hz variable refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

However, if you're searching for the cheapest of the phones on offer, you may want to grab the Pixel 7A, which costs just $349 (a $150 savings) if you order at one of the above retailers today -- though you can actually nab one for $9 less via Woot right now. Either way, it's a low price for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

