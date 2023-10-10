Save $80 When You Preorder the New Pixel Buds Pro During Prime Big Deal Days

You'll find tons of excellent headphone deals right now at Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale, including an incredible preorder offer on the new 2023 Google Pixel Buds Pro. These updated Android earbuds are officially hitting shelves later this week, and right now Prime members can grab a pair for just $120, which is $80 off the usual price, and the biggest discount we've seen since the new generation was announced. Just be sure to get your order in before tomorrow night if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The original Pixel Buds Pro hit shelves last year, and they're already one of our favorite pairs of earbuds for Android users. And the new generation offers some nice improvements, including better call quality and a conversation detection feature that automatically pauses your music when you start talking. They also feature active noise cancellation and an adaptive EQ that automatically optimizes your music for different volumes. Plus, they boast an impressive 31-hour battery life with the charging case, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating so they're protected against sweat during workouts.

