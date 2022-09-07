Save $70 on These Noise Canceling Anker Earbuds and Get Them for Just $100

Are you in the market for a pair of new earbuds? It can be hard to choose quality headsets when there are so many options out there. You'll want to look at price and performance before getting a pair. While some entry-level earbuds may be as low as $50, higher-end earbuds can cost hundreds of dollars. Thankfully, you don't have to sacrifice quality for price during this sale on

The earbuds are the same price they were during Amazon Prime Day last month and they're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for 2022. Blending high-quality sound and notice cancellation, the Liberty 3 Pro is equipped with exclusive ACAA 2.0 technology that offers crystal-clear highs and deep lows.

The earbuds are able to analyze your ears and provide noise cancellation based on your environment. With a triple-point ergonomic shape, the buds can be worn all day comfortably. They'll also last a long time: you can get up to 32 hours of playtime with three extra charges in the compact charging case.

There are plenty of great features to explore with the Liberty Pro 3, making its $170 retail price worth it. You can save $70 and get them for $100, but be aware that this deal expires tonight. If this Soundcore option is not for you, we've got some other great recommendations for great headphone deals.