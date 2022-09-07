Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $70 on These Noise Canceling Anker Earbuds and Get Them for Just $100

You'll be getting a 41% discount on this deal that only lasts for today.

Are you in the market for a pair of new earbuds? It can be hard to choose quality headsets when there are so many options out there. You'll want to look at price and performance before getting a pair. While some entry-level earbuds may be as low as $50, higher-end earbuds can cost hundreds of dollars. Thankfully, you don't have to sacrifice quality for price during this sale on Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds by Anker.

Anker Liberty 3 Pro Soundcore true wireless earbuds
$100 at Best Buy

The earbuds are the same price they were during Amazon Prime Day last month and they're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for 2022. Blending high-quality sound and notice cancellation, the Liberty 3 Pro is equipped with exclusive ACAA 2.0 technology that offers crystal-clear highs and deep lows. 

The earbuds are able to analyze your ears and provide noise cancellation based on your environment. With a triple-point ergonomic shape, the buds can be worn all day comfortably. They'll also last a long time: you can get up to 32 hours of playtime with three extra charges in the compact charging case.

There are plenty of great features to explore with the Liberty Pro 3, making its $170 retail price worth it. You can save $70 and get them for $100, but be aware that this deal expires tonight. If this Soundcore option is not for you, we've got some other great recommendations for great headphone deals.