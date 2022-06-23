Some of Our Favorite Noise-Canceling Earbuds Are Down to $100

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider: battery life, comfort and sound quality. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models are in the $200 range and beyond. With Prime Day on the way, and early deals already dropping, you can expect Amazon and its competitors to offer some pretty great deals on top tech.

These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are our top sound value pair on our current list of the best wireless earbuds. They're a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank. Even at their usual $170, they're a solid option with great value, but right now Best Buy is running a deal that , a discount of $70. Just keep in mind that this offer expires tonight.

These true wireless Anker earbuds are plenty impressive. Their most remarkable feature is the sound quality at this price. Using coaxial driver tech and Anker's "HearID," which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound that is on par with other premium earbuds that cost more, according to CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy.

They have six built-in microphones for precise, active noise cancellation. And when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. With Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more.

