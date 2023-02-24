Russia, Ukraine and Cyberwar 'Cocaine Bear' Review Air Fryer Recall 5 Exercises for Mental Health iOS 16 Tricks to Save Battery Baseball's Big Rule Changes 6 Black-Owned Apps to Download Best Games for PSVR 2
Save 69% on JLab JBuds Frames and Snag a Pair for Just $15

These clip-on Bluetooth speaker accessories can turn your existing glasses into audio glasses for a fraction of the cost of other options.

JLab JBuds Frames glasses accessories are displayed along with several pairs of glasses against a blue background.
Gone are the days of relying solely on earbuds and headphones to stay connected on the go -- you can get audio eyewear via Bluetooth audio glasses or accessories to provide a wireless open headphones experience wherever you go. However, some of these audio frames can get pricey. JLab JBuds Frames are a clip-on option that allows you to get streaming audio on the glasses you already own -- and you can snag them at bottom-dollar prices right now. 

Normally listing for $49, right now Amazon has slashed the price on the JLab JBuds Frames by 69%, bringing the price to just $15. If you've been on the fence about investing in audio eyewear, this a a great opportunity to try it out at a deep discount.

JLab JBuds Frames offer wireless open-ear audio to just about any pair of glasses, at a fraction of the cost of traditional audio frames. These open-ear true wireless earbuds clip onto your existing glasses, which means you can keep the design you like and switch from reading or prescription lenses to sunglasses or blue-light blocking glasses whenever you want. Just make sure the temple width of the glasses you plan to use are no more than 4 millimeters wide to ensure these devices will fit.  

The audio quality of these clip-on devices is comparable to other audio glasses, so you'll get added flexibility without compromising performance.  That said, audio eyewear isn't necessarily known for exceptional sound quality, but if you can live with that, these eyewear add-ons allow you to stream music, audiobooks, podcasts or even take phone calls all from your frames. These clip-on devices get up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and are rated IPX4 splash-resistant, so you can stay connected all day long and wear them almost anywhere. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

