JLab unveils $49 alternative to Bose Frames audio sunglasses

Maybe you've had your eye on Bose's second-gen Frames audio sunglasses, but you looked at the $250 (£240, AU$400) price tag and said no thanks. Well, JLab Audio will be releasing a $49 alternative this spring. The are essentially open-ear true-wireless earbuds that clip onto your existing glasses.

It's an intriguing concept that JLab describes as a bring-your-own-frame design, although it's clearly a bit kluge-looking and a bit disingenuous to call these earbuds "frames." International prices aren't currently available, but $49 is roughly £40 or AU$70.

JLab says its JBuds Frames are comprised of "two independently operating Bluetooth true wireless audio devices, which can be affixed to the temples of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and similarly styled blue light blocking eyewear." They have 16mm drivers and JLab claims that your music can't be "heard by those close by," though from my experience from using Bose Frames, that only applies when you're listening to audio at more moderate volume levels.

Battery life is rated at 8 hours and the clip-on devices have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them splash-resistant. They charge with a proprietary pogo-pin cable.

You can use them for making calls. "Conveniently located button controls let the user accept or decline phone calls, adjust volume, and switch between JLab's Signature and Bass Boost EQ settings," JLab says.

I have doubt they'll sound as good Bose's Tempo Frames, which feature 22mm drivers -- virtually all of the audio non-Bose audio sunglasses I've tried have sounded mediocre and tend to be lacking in the bass department. (Bose's new Frames 2.0 offer improved bass, and while the sound quality is surprisingly good, it's not on par with a decent set of true-wireless earbuds.) But the JLab Frames cost a fifth of the Bose Frames' price, so if they simply sound decent enough, you may be happy with their performance.

Sound-quality issues aside, the whole audio-sunglasses category appears to be taking off as several other companies, including Amazon and its , have followed Bose with competing products that tend to cost less. They have particular appeal to runners and bikers who don't want anything in their ears so they'll be able to hear traffic for safety reasons.

Key specs

Over 8 hours of play time

Two hooks secure the JBuds Frames to almost any type of eyeglasses, with two sets of silicone sleeves ensure a tight fit on styles with smaller temples

16.2 mm drivers

Output: 120 +/- 3dB

Codecs: AAC / SBC

20 to 22 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 22 ohms

Dual connect allows either JBuds Frame device to be used independently

Two different EQ settings

Input power: 5V 90mA

120-mAh lithium polymer battery

Charge time: 2 hours

Standby time: 100 hours

Range: 30+ ft. (10m)

Weight: 11.7 grams per frame component

IPX4 water-resistance rating

Two-year warranty

Price: $50

Available spring 2021