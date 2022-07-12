Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $65 on Nespresso's Slick Espresso Maker for Prime Day

Your morning coffee routine is about to get a whole lot easier.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
Nespresso capsule coffee maker on yellow backdrop
Nespresso/CNET

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Keurigs are great for easy cups of coffee at the touch of a button but the design often leaves something to be desired. Nespresso makes a line of similar capsule coffee systems that are just as simple to use but look a whole lot better. They're typically on the pricey side but not if you grab one of these Nespresso two Prime Day deals

See at Amazon

Nespresso's popular Vertuo Plus capsule coffee maker is down to just $119 for Prime Day (normally $184). The Vertuo Plus and milk frother bundle is also on sale for $151 (save $81), perfect for making fancy coffee-house drinks. Both come with an assortment of 20 Nespresso pods and ship for free.

More Prime Day deals