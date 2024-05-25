Save $20 on Goldbelly Orders $100 or More Until May 27

It's the unofficial beginning of summer. Memorial Day weekend brings hopefully lovely and definitely slightly longer daylight hours. That combination means barbecues, backyard hangs and an extra day in your weekend to enjoy a nice lunch or even picnic spread. Of course, cooking takes time and energy. If you want to enjoy an appealing meal, take a look at Goldbelly's offerings. They are delicious and available in many parts of the country, and best of all, you can snag $20 off any orders valued at $100 or more with the coupon code BELLY20 until May 27.

Goldbelly sells a variety of delicious crowd-pleasers from participating markets across the country. You can find bagels, lobster rolls, grill meats, meal kits, gift cards, subscriptions, ready-to-eat meals and desserts. There's a cadre of meats, cheeses and even charcuterie items to choose from, so you can cater the perfect party, eat a ready-made meal or take to any potlucks without the hassle of dirtying your kitchen.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

This BELLY20 coupon code is valid for first-time orders and cannot be combined with other current offers. It also doesn't apply to shipping and handling costs. In addition to this coupon deal, you can look through Goldbelly's Memorial Day sale offerings, which offer up to 45% off signature dishes from respected chefs such as José Andrés and Ina Garten. Bon appetit!

Looking for more delicious food deals but don't know if this one is for you? We've got a list of meal kit deals and are keeping track of other Memorial Day discounts so you can save on what matters to you.