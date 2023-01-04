Save 15% on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Snag an Unlocked Model for Less

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of Samsung's latest and greatest phones, and there's quite a few deals you can take advantage of right now. However, most of the big discounts available are only available if you're trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. But for those of you who prefer to buy your phones outright, Amazon has a great deal with some direct discounts on the unlocked Flip 4 phone, allowing you to save 15% on both the and . That saves you around $150 on both models, and drops the price down to $850 and $900 respectively.

This Samsung phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, has a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half, and sports a bigger battery than the previous model. Not only is the Flip 4's interior display 45% more durable than the Flip 3, but the exterior is also coated in Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. And it's rated IPX8 for water resistance.

While the camera resolution is the same as its predecessor, it does feature improved nighttime photography, but if you're looking for the best camera specs out there, this phone falls short, but the cameras should be fine for the average user. And with Flex Mode you can split apps between the top and bottom portions of the screen when folded halfway, which gives this phone an edge over standard phones if you really want to multitask.

You can also send quick-replies to text messages, make phone calls and take portrait mode photos right from the outer display while your phone is folded closed, making this compact option that much more convenient. This deal doesn't have a set end date, so we recommend taking advantage of this promotion sooner rather than later if you want to snag one at this price.

