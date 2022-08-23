Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

Foldable phones are back in a big way, with Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 leading the charge after its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 became the sleep smartphone hit of 2021. With increased popularity comes increased case options, and while this list isn't as long as the list for best cases for Apple's iPhone 13 or even the Galaxy S22, more companies are making cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in more designs.

While we haven't tried all these cases yet with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we have tried earlier versions with the Z Flip 3, so we have a good idea what the best options are for the new model. As more new cases arrive for the Z Flip 4, we'll be putting them to the test and will update this list accordingly.

Caseology Available in three color options, the Caseology Nano Pop has a soft-to-the-touch feel and offers decent protection with a raised camera ring. Its dual-layer design with eye-catching trim colors does give the case a little extra pop. Note that Caseology is a sub-brand of Spigen.

David Carnoy/CNET Speck's Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold, one of my favorite for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, returns for the Z Flip 4. The Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold is rated for 13-foot drop protection, and it's the most protective clear case I tried, although there's no hinge protection. It comes in a perfectly clear version and one imbued with glitter. (Note that the photo above is with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but the Z Flip 4 version should be nearly identical).

David Carnoy/CNET Samsung's Silicone Cover with Ring returns for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with some small design enhancements. It's protective, it has a nice soft-to-touch finish and there's that built-in ring that helps prevent you from dropping the phone -- and you can also clip the ring to a lanyard and wear the phone around your neck. Alas, while I could kind of prop the phone up using the ring on certain surfaces, I would have liked the case even more if it truly converted into a kickstand. The case comes in multiple colors.

Amazon You can find a bunch of generic clear cases on Amazon for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, several of which cost less than $15. The Restone is interesting because while it's technically a two-piece design with no hinge protection (for the Z Flip 4's hinge), it does feature a hinge of its own that keeps the two pieces together and helps prevent them from slipping off the phone. It also has a bit of extra corner protection. (I haven't used this particular Restone case yet but I have used a Restone case on another phone and it was fine, particularly for its low price). All these inexpensive clear cases say they have anti-yellowing protection (to keep your clear case from losing its clarity), but I don't really believe those anti-yellow claims.

Urban Armor Gear Urban Armor Gear has long made attractively designed cases for a variety of phone models and its Civilian Series is one the best tough cases for the Z Flip 4. It's available in 3 color options -- black, mallard (blue) and olive -- and does offer hinge protection in a one-piece design.

David Carnoy/CNET Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover is an upgrade over last year's Leather Cover case for the Galaxy Flip 3, as it incorporates a flap for hinge protection. It's expensive, but nice -- and slim. Available in three color options (black, peach and purple), the biggest knock against it is that it's expensive, but expect to eventually see some discounts on it.

David Carnoy/CNET Spigen makes a few cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. As its name implies, the Tough Armor is durable and offers the most protection in Spigen's line. It's also the only Spigen case that has an integrated protective covering for the hinge. As far as protective cases go, it's one of the better ones and is only missing an integrated kickstand. I also kind of wish it came in more colors. Black is the only option for now. Expect to see price drops on it in the coming weeks.

David Carnoy/CNET Spigen's Air Skin case line, which includes a Crystal Clear version as well as other color options, is a slim case that offers basic protection. I probably like the color versions instead of the clear, but a lot of people like to show the color of their phone, especially if you paid extra for one of the "bespoke" colors.

David Carnoy/CNET This has the same soft-to-the-touch finish as Samsung's Ring case, but instead of a ring it incorporates a strap. You slide your hand under the strap (and behind the phone), which allows you to get a grip and hold on to your phone without really wrapping your fingers around it. It's essentially a security strap. The strap also offers a little bit of protection for the hinge when you fold up the phone. Additionally, you can attach the end of the strap to a lanyard or clip it to another strap (say, on a bag or backpack). Aside from having some utility, the strap also seems designed to bring some attention to your phone. For better or worse, it does just that, so if you use this case, plan on having people ask you about your phone. It comes in two colors (white or black), but additional strap are sold separately if you want one that better fits your personal style.

David Carnoy/CNET Otterbox makes only two cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4: the Thin Flex and this one, the Symmetry Flex. I didn't love the Thin Flex Series for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (it felt a little cheap and was hard to get off your phone once you had it on). But the sturdy and more attractive Symmetry Flex is a top case for the Z Flip 4 and now it comes in more color options and has hinge protection. It's expensive, but we should see some discounts on it in the coming weeks. Note that case isn't quite out yet and is due to ship in early September.

David Carnoy/CNET Gear4's Bridgetown case shares some similarities with Spigen's Tough Armor case (see below). It, too, is a tough case that only comes in black and has some nice hinge protection. The case looks similar to the version for the Z Flip 3 but the new version is a bit sleeker and the hinge protector has been improved. It's one of the best protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. I only wish it were available in more colors, or a clear version. Note that the Gear4 Bridgetown case isn't available quite yet but will ship by early September.

David Carnoy/CNET Zagg has a new "eco" screen protector for the Z Flip 4's exterior screen that it says is biodegradable, a first for a screen protector. Along the with the exterior screen protector it makes for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, this is the smallest screen protector Zagg makes. Yet it somehow costs almost as much as the screen protectors it makes for much larger screens.

Do Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases fit the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Yes an no. Your old Z Flip 3 case may fit on your Z Flip 4 -- and stay on it -- but there are some small differences in their design (and dimensions) that may make it a less-than-perfect fit. For instance, the flashlight on the Zip Flip 4 is a slightly different location than the flashlight on the Z Flip 3 and may not be centered in the cutout on a Z Flip 3 case. Also, the top microphone may get partially covered if you use a Z Flip 3 case with a Z Flip 4. You can try your old case with your new phone to see how well it fits (and potentially try to modify it slightly), but there's a good chance you may to get an official Z Flip 4 case for it.

Do Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases protect the entire phone, including the hinge? The majority of Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases came in two pieces. But with the Z Flip 4, we're seeing more one-piece cases that do offer some hinge protection. If that's something you're looking for, several of these picks will protect the hinge.

Are there screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Flip 4? As with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung doesn't sell -- or allow anybody to sell -- screen protectors for the main front screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Z Flip 4 uses a high-tech bendable display that is equipped with Samsung's own pre-applied screen protector (some people had issues with it peeling on the Z Flip 3 and simply took it off). You can find a handful of screen protectors for the mini exterior display.

Do all Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases allow wireless charging? Most but not all the cases on this list allow you to wirelessly charge the Z Flip 4 with the case on. Those that feature an integrated kickstand, particularly if it's made out of metal, may require you to remove the case to charge your phone wirelessly.