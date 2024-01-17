Samsung's Budget-Friendly Galaxy S23 FE Is Down to $500 Ahead of S24 Launch

For Android fans looking to snag a new phone while keeping more cash in your pocket, Amazon has some serious deals that can help. Today is Samsung's Unpacked event, and with Samsung's new Galaxy S24 lineup set to hit shelves soon, you can score some substantial savings on the already budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE. Right now you can get your hands on one of these devices for just $500, which cuts the cost by $100. Or snag a bundle with both the phone and a pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for just $50 more -- that's a savings of $150 when compared to buying each at list price.

This device gets you all the most essential higher-end features without the price tag beefier phones in the lineup carry. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4,500-mAh battery capacity and 128GB of storage (though you can opt for the 256GB for $60 more). While those specs may not be the most advanced on the market, that's still decent hardware that should meet the needs of the average user just fine. It also comes equipped with a 50-megapixel wide camera that can record 4K video at 60 frames per second and 8K at 24fps. It also delivers impressive low-light performance.

