Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Are Up to 50% Off at Verizon

After taking advantage of Samsung's preorder trade-in deal for its Galaxy Z Flip 4, I got the new phone yesterday and have been trying out some cases for it as I update our best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases roundup.

While putting together that list I noticed some great deals at Verizon on a few of the cases, including and both its and , which are on sale at 50% off in certain color options. Additionally, Verizon also has a few on sale, including the in black for $40, half off its list price of $80.

Read more: Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases

Galaxy Z Flip 4 case deals at Verizon













