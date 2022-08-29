Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Are Up to 50% Off at Verizon

After taking advantage of Samsung's preorder trade-in deal for its Galaxy Z Flip 4, I got the new phone yesterday and have been trying out some cases for it as I update our best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases roundup.
While putting together that list I noticed some great deals at Verizon on a few of the cases, including Samsung's Flap Leather Cover and both its Ring Cover and Clear Ring Cover, which are on sale at 50% off in certain color options. Additionally, Verizon also has a few Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on sale, including the Samsung Z Fold 4 Leather Cover in black for $40, half off its list price of $80.
Read more: Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases
Galaxy Z Flip 4 case deals at Verizon
- Samsung Clear Ring Cover: $15 (save $15)
- Samsung Ring Cover in Bora purple: $20 (save $20)
- Samsung Flap Leather Cover in black for $40 (save $40)
- Otterbox Thin Flex Series Clear: $37.49 (save $12.50)
- Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex in black: $52.49 (save $17.50)
- Speck Presidio Perfect Clear: $45 (save $15)
- Tech21 tint case: $30 (save $10)