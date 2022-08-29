Vizio MQX TV Apple Watch Alternatives National Cinema Day Best Laptops iPhone 14 vs. 13 Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile Amazon's Android Days AT&T vs. Xfinity
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Are Up to 50% Off at Verizon

If you just got a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or have ordered one, Verizon has some nice deals on cases, including half off Samsung's Flap Leather Cover and Ring cases.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
Samsung Clear Ring case for Galaxy Z Flip 4 is thin and transparent
The Samsung Clear Ring case is only $15 at Verizon right now.
Samsung

After taking advantage of Samsung's preorder trade-in deal for its Galaxy Z Flip 4, I got the new phone yesterday and have been trying out some cases for it as I update our best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases roundup

While putting together that list I noticed some great deals at Verizon on a few of the cases, including Samsung's Flap Leather Cover and both its Ring Cover and Clear Ring Cover, which are on sale at 50% off in certain color options. Additionally, Verizon also has a few Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on sale, including the Samsung Z Fold 4 Leather Cover in black for $40, half off its list price of $80.

Read more: Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases

See at Verizon

Galaxy Z Flip 4 case deals at Verizon

Shopping for a new phone case?

Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.