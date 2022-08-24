Here's Your Last Chance to Save Up to $1,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Preorders

Samsung's latest foldable phones are about to hit the market. The recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hit store shelves and customers' doorsteps on Friday, Aug. 26, which means the preorder deals that are currently available will expire on that date. If you fancy slipping one of Samsung's flagship phones into your pocket at a discount, you can't afford to wait around.

Among the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Z Flip 4 sales are some stellar offers available direct at Samsung, where you can get as much as $1,000 off your next upgrade by handing over your old phone. It's also offering a free storage upgrade for those who preorder, free Samsung store credit, as well as some tempting bundle deals that include other new Samsung products like the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Carriers and third-party retailers have some attractive deals, too.

Once you've locked in your preorder discount, your next purchase ought to be some protection for your shiny new device. We've already put together lists of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases to make things easy for you.