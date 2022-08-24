iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Here's Your Last Chance to Save Up to $1,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Preorders

With Samsung's new foldables hitting stores this Friday, you don't have long left to snag these prerelease discounts.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
A Galaxy Z Flip 4 box next to one for the Z Fold 4
Samsung's newest premium foldables come in two-tone boxes with metallic lettering.
Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung's latest foldable phones are about to hit the market. The recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hit store shelves and customers' doorsteps on Friday, Aug. 26, which means the preorder deals that are currently available will expire on that date. If you fancy slipping one of Samsung's flagship phones into your pocket at a discount, you can't afford to wait around.

Among the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Z Flip 4 sales are some stellar offers available direct at Samsung, where you can get as much as $1,000 off your next upgrade by handing over your old phone. It's also offering a free storage upgrade for those who preorder, free Samsung store credit, as well as some tempting bundle deals that include other new Samsung products like the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Carriers and third-party retailers have some attractive deals, too.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 off
See at Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $900 off
See at Samsung

More Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

More Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals

Once you've locked in your preorder discount, your next purchase ought to be some protection for your shiny new device. We've already put together lists of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases to make things easy for you. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.