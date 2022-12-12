ChatGPT's AI Chatbot Blur Your Home on Google Maps Gift Picks From CNET Editors 17 Superb Gift Ideas Lensa AI Selfies Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Prepping for 'Avatar 2' 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Relax With Parachute Robes and Loungewear for 20% Off

Feel comfortable and warm in luxury threads this holiday.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Robe and slippers
Parachute Home

Are you looking for some new cozy home essentials right before the holidays? Ready to snuggle up with luxe and soft apparel? If so, check out this deal at Parachute for 20% off robes and loungewear using the code COZY20 through tomorrow, Dec. 13.

See at Parachute Home

For just $99, you can slip your feet into these shearling wool clogs slippers. Or snag these cozy booties to keep your your feet warm inside and out for $59. Pair either of these shoes with this $100 robe that's made from 100% long-staple Turkish cloud cotton for a luxurious experience. 

Don't forget to grab comfortable loungewear too. There's this women's waffle lounge set for $60 that includes a pullover top and joggers in a waffle fabric that's lightweight and breathable. You can get the men's version starting at $48. 

There are plenty of robes, shorts, shirts and socks to snag to keep you comfortable the rest of the holiday season. Head over to Parachute to before the deal ends.

Read more: How to Get Better Sleep in 2022

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech