Relax With Parachute Robes and Loungewear for 20% Off

Are you looking for some new cozy home essentials right before the holidays? Ready to snuggle up with luxe and soft apparel? If so, check out this deal at Parachute for 20% off robes and loungewear using the code COZY20 through tomorrow, Dec. 13.
For just $99, you can slip your feet into these shearling wool clogs slippers. Or snag these cozy booties to keep your your feet warm inside and out for $59. Pair either of these shoes with this $100 robe that's made from 100% long-staple Turkish cloud cotton for a luxurious experience.
Don't forget to grab comfortable loungewear too. There's this women's waffle lounge set for $60 that includes a pullover top and joggers in a waffle fabric that's lightweight and breathable. You can get the men's version starting at $48.
There are plenty of robes, shorts, shirts and socks to snag to keep you comfortable the rest of the holiday season. Head over to Parachute to before the deal ends.
