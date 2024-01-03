Refresh Your Bedding for the New Year With the My Sheets Rock Winter Sale

The new year has begun and it's the perfect time to treat yourself to new sheets. Let's be honest, many of us aren't changing or replacing our sheets as often as we should. Maybe new sheets have just been out of your budget for a while but that could change with My Sheets Rock's sitewide sale. This sale kicked off around the holidays but it's still going strong. Right now, you can get 15% off the entire site, using code WINTER. You will need to act fast though, as the savings won't last long.

My Sheets Rock is known for its temperature-regulating bedding. The brand has often been featured on our favorite bedding roundups, including best sheets. The sheet set typically retails at $199 but can be yours for just $169. You have nine colors to choose from, including a gorgeous stone and an icy blue option. Sizes range from twin to California king. These sheets are made from high-grade bamboo rayon and does an excellent job at keeping you cool. The sets come with two pillow cases but if you need extras, you can pick up an additional set or two. A standard pair will cost you less than $60 during the sale.

To add the icing on your cozy cake, My Sheets Rock also has duvets. Made from the same high-quality, temperature-regulating fabric, you'll never find a more comfortable duvet to curl up with. Duvets come in the same colors as the sheets so you can find the perfect shade or mix and match to your heart's desire.

That said, if you're still looking for more options, Crane & Canopy's mega winter sale is still happening. Here you can save up to 60% off bedding and more.