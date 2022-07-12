Prime Day Vitamix Deal: Save $106 on the Beastly 5200 Pro

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

At least one or two Vitamix models always go on sale for Prime Day and they usually sell out before the day is done. Right now, the powerful to just $300, and it's about the best Prime Day blender deal we've spotted so far.

Even with a healthy discount, the 5200 Pro is priced like a premium blender, but that's because it is one. At just under 1,400 watts, there isn't a whole lot this thing won't crush to smithereens. The 64-ounce container is great for making large soups, dips and frozen margs for the whole crew.

More Prime Day deals