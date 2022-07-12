Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
Prime Day Vitamix Deal: Save $106 on the Beastly 5200 Pro

Grab this deal on a mighty Vitamix before it's gone.

At least one or two Vitamix models always go on sale for Prime Day and they usually sell out before the day is done. Right now, the powerful 5200 Pro blender with a 64-ounce container is down $106 to just $300, and it's about the best Prime Day blender deal we've spotted so far.

Even with a healthy discount, the 5200 Pro is priced like a premium blender, but that's because it is one. At just under 1,400 watts, there isn't a whole lot this thing won't crush to smithereens. The 64-ounce container is great for making large soups, dips and frozen margs for the whole crew.  

