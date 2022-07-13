Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Grab a Jackery Power Bank for Your Beach Trip

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

As we move into the back half of Amazon Prime Day, I've noticed some more of my favorite products have joined the others with discounted prices. I've been playing around with power stations for a few years now and Jackery has always been a strong contender for the top spot.

This Prime Day, Jackery has several power stations on sale as well as my favorite solar panel. If you've never heard of a power station before it's like a giant battery bank you can take with you to charge your phones, iPads or even laptops and fans. These have the added bonus that you can hook up a solar panel to get free power all day long.

To give you an idea just how effective it can be; the smallest of the power stations -- the Explorer 300 -- is on sale for and will charge your phone 31 times before it is dead. Now maybe you don't need all that in one day but if you are camping or at a beach party with friends, everyone can stay fully powered to share their pictures and videos with the world. And as an added bonus it can be charged with the solar panel too.

I love the SolarSaga 100. The power stations are great, don't get me wrong, but having a solar panel that has two charging ports for my wife and me is fantastic when we are down the beach. It's lightweight and easy to set up; we just plonk it down next to our blanket and it soaks up the sun's energy all day, keeping our phones charged constantly. Right now the solar panel has a $90 discount and it's well worth the .