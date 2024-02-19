Presidents Day AirPods Deal Offers Close to $60 Off USB-C Pro Model at Amazon
Apple's latest AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are just a dollar more than their all-time low price with this limited-time sale.
Presidents Day sales are an opportune time to upgrade your tech, and if a new set of earbuds is on your list then you won't want to miss the chance to take close to $60 off Apple's latest AirPods. And while Amazon's Presidents Day sale focuses mainly on its own hardware, the retailer has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to just $190. That's only $1 more than the lowest we've ever seen these earbuds go, and it's a price matched at Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.
Whether you're in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you want to upgrade to the best AirPods to use with Apple's Vision Pro headset, you can't go wrong with the latest AirPods Pro 2. Not only are they the only earbuds that offer lossless audio support when using Apple's brand-new mixed reality headset, but they offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds period.
The AirPods Pro 2 also have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. If you use them with an iPhone you'll get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging (plus USB-C wired charging) and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge with the charging case. They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
For the Vision Pro specifically, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans