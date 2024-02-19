Presidents Day AirPods Deal Offers Close to $60 Off USB-C Pro Model at Amazon

Presidents Day sales are an opportune time to upgrade your tech, and if a new set of earbuds is on your list then you won't want to miss the chance to take close to $60 off Apple's latest AirPods. And while Amazon's Presidents Day sale focuses mainly on its own hardware, the retailer has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to just $190. That's only $1 more than the lowest we've ever seen these earbuds go, and it's a price matched at Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.

Whether you're in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you want to upgrade to the best AirPods to use with Apple's Vision Pro headset, you can't go wrong with the latest AirPods Pro 2. Not only are they the only earbuds that offer lossless audio support when using Apple's brand-new mixed reality headset, but they offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds period.

The AirPods Pro 2 also have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. If you use them with an iPhone you'll get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging (plus USB-C wired charging) and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge with the charging case. They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

For the Vision Pro specifically, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.