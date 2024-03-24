Our Favorite Air Mattress Is 41% Off on Amazon Right Now

Air mattresses are convenient for camping, moving and saving space when you have guests visit. However, a truly comfortable and durable air mattress is hard to find. This is why we have spent countless hours testing and reviewing air mattresses to bring you our Best Air Mattress for 2024 list. Best of all, our pick for the best air mattress is on sale right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress won the top spot in our air mattress lineup due to its construction, durability and built-in pump. The cover is a velvety, waterproof and flocked top that is held up by 40 internal air coils. Out of all the air mattresses we have tested, the SoundAsleep contains the largest amount of air coils. We found that it takes about three and a half minutes to fully inflate, and by then, the bed is 19 inches high. The built-in pump makes it so easy to inflate and deflate. It also comes with a nylon bag that makes storage a breeze.

A queen-size SoundAsleep air mattress retails for around $200, but during the Big Spring Sale, find it for $118 on Amazon.