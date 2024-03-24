X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Air Mattress Is 41% Off on Amazon Right Now

During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, take $80 off the popular SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress.

Caroline Igo Editor, Sleep
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Expertise Sleep, mattress accessories, vitamins and supplements, nutrition & personal care Credentials
  • Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2020)
See full bio
Caroline Igo
Caroline Igo/CNET

SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress

$80 off

Amazon is offering 41% off the SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress. This means you can get a queen size of this popular air mattress -- which usually retails at $200 -- for $118. Other sizes available include kids, twin, twin XL, full, king and California king.

$150 at Amazon $150 at Walmart

Air mattresses are convenient for camping, moving and saving space when you have guests visit. However, a truly comfortable and durable air mattress is hard to find. This is why we have spent countless hours testing and reviewing air mattresses to bring you our Best Air Mattress for 2024 list. Best of all, our pick for the best air mattress is on sale right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress won the top spot in our air mattress lineup due to its construction, durability and built-in pump. The cover is a velvety, waterproof and flocked top that is held up by 40 internal air coils. Out of all the air mattresses we have tested, the SoundAsleep contains the largest amount of air coils. We found that it takes about three and a half minutes to fully inflate, and by then, the bed is 19 inches high. The built-in pump makes it so easy to inflate and deflate. It also comes with a nylon bag that makes storage a breeze.  

See at Amazon

A queen-size SoundAsleep air mattress retails for around $200, but during the Big Spring Sale, find it for $118 on Amazon. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech