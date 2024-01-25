X
OnePlus 12 Preorder Deals: Save Up to $800 When You Preorder the New OnePlus Flagship

If you're looking to upgrade to the OnePlus 12, these preorder deals can help save you some cash.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
OnePlus
Save Up to $800 with trade-in + free storage upgrade
Best Buy
Free storage upgrade + trade-in credit
Amazon
Free storage upgrade + services

OnePlus has consistently impressed us with its high-performance flagships that come in at a lower price point than much of the competition. The company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, just launched Jan. 23, and if you're an Android fan hoping to preorder the new device, we've got you covered. OnePlus isn't as widely available as other brands, but there are some preorder deals that can help you save on an upgrade -- especially for those of you with an older device to trade in.  

The OnePlus 12 offers several upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, and the most significant ones are internal changes. For example, this device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a top-tier processor that will improve overall performance. The baseline RAM has also been upped to 12GB from last year's 8GB, and the minimum storage has doubled to 256GB from the OnePlus 11's 128GB. And the OnePlus 12 has a 5,400-mAh battery, an improvement over the 5,000-mAh battery of its predecessor.

Image of oneplus phone in green
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

How much does the OnePlus 12 cost?

OnePlus is infamous for offering some of the most affordable flagship devices on the market. The OnePlus 12 follows in this tradition with prices coming in under a grand. 

The base model offers 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for $800, or you can grab the more robust model, which sports 512GB of storage and 16GB for RAM for just $100 more. 

What colors does the OnePlus 12 come in?

The OnePlus 12 is displayed in both flowy emerald and in silky black against a yellow background.
OnePlus/CNET

OnePlus doesn't usually offer a lot of choice when it comes to color variations. The OnePlus 12 is available in two shades, silky black and flowy emerald. 

Best OnePlus 12 preorder deals

OnePlus

Save Up to $800 with trade-in + free storage upgrade

OnePlus has a generous trade-in deal that can snag you up to $800 off your preorder of the OnePlus 12. The company will take any phone in any condition, with a $100 credit guaranteed. Select phones will earn even more, with OnePlus offering up to $700 instant credit with an eligible trade-in. For example, you'll score up to $580 for the iPhone 15 or up to $420 on the OnePlus 11. You'll also get a free storage upgrade, scoring the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version, which is worth another $100 in value. 

Additionally, when you purchase the OnePlus 12, you'll also receive a $30 discount on a pair of Buds 3. You can also bundle other add-ons at up to 50% off. 

Best Buy

Free storage upgrade + trade-in credit

Like OnePlus, Best Buy is offering a free storage upgrade to the 512GB for the same price as the 256GB model -- $800. Best Buy also offers its own trade-in program, which can save you some cash if you have an eligible phone to trade in. A OnePlus 11 in good condition will earn up to $125 in credit, for instance. 

Amazon

Free storage upgrade + services

If you preorder the OnePlus 12 through Amazon, you'll be able to take advantage of the same storage upgrade available at both OnePlus and Best Buy, which will get you 512GB of storage for just $800, the regular price of the 256GB version. 

New subscribers will also get six months of Google One and three months of YouTube Premium included for free with your OnePlus 12 preorder.

