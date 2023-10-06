Best Early October Prime Day Mattress Deals From Casper, Purple and More

With Prime Big Deals Day coming up on Oct. 10 and 11, we're seeing early savings crop up across categories like fitness, tech and home. Whether you've been looking for a new mattress or simple bedding accessories, you could save hundreds off your new bed if you time your purchase right.

During Prime Day, there will be mattresses on sale through Amazon, though top brands like Casper and Purple have launched competing sales available now. You don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of them.

I've pulled together a list of the best mattress sales across the industry. I'll keep updating this page as new deals crop up, so make sure to check back.

Best Prime Day mattress deals you can use right now

Brooklyn Bedding 25% off sitewide when you use code ANNI25 Brooklyn Bedding is currently running a sitewide anniversary sale that gives you 25% off across the site when you use code ANNI25. Unlike other sales, it's not up to that amount; it's 25% flat across the site. Brooklyn Bedding is known for making durable and supportive beds that are some of the most affordable you can get. With this sale, you can get a Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress for under $500. On Oct. 10 and 11, Brooklyn Bedding will also have a flash sale that gives you 30% off with code FLASH30. See at Brooklyn Bedding

Nectar 22% off on Amazon You can get a queen flagship Nectar memory foam mattress on Amazon for 22% off. So instead of paying $900, you only pay $700. Nectar is the type of mattress that anyone can sleep on. You can get a memory foam feel at a budget price. $699 at Amazon

Casper 25% off sitewide at Casper with code OCT25 Casper is one of the biggest names in the mattress industry, making some of the most affordable and comfortable beds you can buy online. Ahead of Prime Day, you'll get 25% off across the entire site, which includes beds, pillows and bedding, with code OCT25. The 25% off sale will end on Oct. 31. Note that this excludes final sale and clearance products unless otherwise indicated. See at Casper

Bear 35% off with code CNET35 Right now, you can get 35% off a Bear mattress using promo code CNET35. There are two additional sales that Bear is running over the next week. First, from Oct. 6 to 9, there is a 30% off sitewide sale when you use the code ANNI30. Bear will also have a two-day sale on Oct. 10 and 11 that's 35% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with your order when you use code 2DAY. Known for quality and affordable memory foam mattresses, consider Bear if you've been thinking about getting a new bed. Read more about the Bear mattress in our full review. See at Bear

Helix 25% off sitewide + 2 free pillows + free mattress protector Helix is also launching a deals day sale on Oct. 10 to 11 to compete with Prime Day. In addition to 25% off Helix products with code DEALDAY25, you'll get two free pillows with your order. Helix is also offering a free mattress protector with orders of a queen, king or California king bed. See at Helix

Amerisleep Save $450 on mattresses Amerisleep has a Columbus Day sale that includes $450 off mattresses, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase. Amerisleep mattresses are a little pricey since they offer so much customization with firmness options. That makes this sale one of the best out there right now. Instead of paying $1,549 for a queen AS2 mattress, you'll get it for $1,099. See at Amerisleep

Purple 10% off mattresses Purple, known for its proprietary gel-like Purple Grid, is currently running a sale for 10% off mattresses and bases. It's not the most generous sale we're seeing across the industry, but as unique as Purple mattresses are, it can get away with it. Purple recently revamped nearly its entire mattress lineup, so if you've been eyeing one of its beds, you could save a little off the top. Pillows and bedding are also marked down 20% during this sale. See at Purple

Leesa Up to $700 off + 2 free pillows Leesa is another brand running sales across its site right now. Mattresses are up to $700 off with two free pillows. The discount varies across the mattress collections and sizes. For example, you can get the Leesa Original up to $200 off, with the twin and full being $100 off and the queen and king $200. The Legend Hybrid is up to $700 off, with a full being $400 less, a queen $500 less and a king $700 less. You can also get 25% off select bedding and 20% off all bases. See at Leesa

Sleep Number 20% off smart beds + 10% off bases Sleep Number offers some of the most advanced smart mattresses on the market. They are also pretty expensive, so it's nice to see a sale during Prime Day. Sleep Number offers 20% off new smart beds and 10% off bases. Mattresses and bases aren't the only things you can get on sale right now. You can also snag bed accessories for buy one, get one 50% off. See at Sleep Number

Serta Up to $1,000 off select mattresses Serta's fall sale offers up to $1,000 off select mattresses if you also get an eligible adjustable base. Included are the iComfortECO Foam, Hybrid and Smooth Hybrid mattresses. The flagship Arctic and Arctic Hybrid are also on sale. Serta mattresses are on the expensive side, so if you've had your eye on one, now may be a good time. See at Serta

Layla $150 off memory foam mattress Layla may have fewer mattresses than other brands, but the memory foam and hybrid models are on sale. Right now, you can get $150 off plus two free pillows on the Layla memory foam mattress, and $200 off plus two free pillows on the hybrid mattress. You can also get an extra $50 off when you buy for a limited time. See at Layla

Birch 25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest pillows Starting Oct. 10, Birch is offering 25% off sitewide with two free Eco-Rest pillows when you buy a mattress. Natural and organic mattresses are generally more expensive than traditional mattresses, so this is a great opportunity to save some money. Use code DEALDAY25 to cash in. This sale from Birch will only run for 48 hours. See at Birchliving

Nolah 35% off sitewide Nolah has launched a 35% off sitewide anniversary sale. On top of the 35% off, you'll also get two free Nolah Squishy pillows when you buy a mattress. This sale ends Oct. 16. No code is needed to participate. See at Nolah

Buffy 20% off all products on Amazon and Buffy Starting Oct. 10, Buffy is running a 48-hour sale of 20% off all products on Amazon and Buffy's website. This will include Buffy blankets, pillows, bedding and mattress protectors. The sale ends Oct. 11. See at Buffy

Will Amazon Prime Day have mattresses on sale?

The mattress industry loves to run sales. Just about every holiday, you'll see some sort of sale on beds. Prime Day is no exception. For example, we're already seeing some beds on Amazon run sales in Nectar's case. We expect exclusive Prime Big Deal Day sales for mattresses on Oct. 10 and 11.

Amazon isn't the only place you'll see price drops on mattresses. Many top brands are already running sales to compete that will last past Prime Day. A lot of these sales will include free goodies like pillows or sheets when you order. Deals will vary by brand, some being more generous than others, but now might be a good time if you've been considering replacing your aging mattress.