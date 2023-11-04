Nolah Is Offering 35% Off Mattresses and More With This Early Black Friday Deal

Right now Nolah has marked 35% off everything sitewide including mattresses, frames, bedding and more as part of the company's early access Black Friday sale. But Nolah is sweetening the deal by taking an extra $50 off mattresses for CNET readers, making it a great time to upgrade. Plus, every mattress purchase will also come with two free pillows -- that's an additional $149 value. Just be sure to use promo code CNET50 at checkout to take advantage of this additional $50 discount.

Having a mattress that can give you proper support is an important part of your overall wellness. A worn out mattress or one that isn't supportive can impact how much rest you're getting. With 35% off sitewide at Nolah right now and CNET's additional discount, you can score the Nolah Original mattress in a queen size for just $892. This medium-soft mattress is 10 inches tall and it's our favorite foam mattress for side sleepers because how much Nolah's Air Foam design reduces pressure on your body.

Though if you're considering splurging on a luxury mattress, Nolah's Evolution mattress -- our favorite memory foam hotel mattress -- may be a good idea. Not only does this mattress measure in at 15 inches tall, but it's also a decent option for regulating temperature and should work for a variety of body types and sleeping positions. And this deal brings the price on the queen size mattress down to just $1,574.

In addition to the free pillows that should automatically be added to your cart with whichever mattress you choose, Nolah also offers free shipping, a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty. That means you can return your mattress and get a refund if it isn't the right fit. Just note that there is a $99 charge for pickup, gas and labor on returns.