My Roku Streaming Stick 4K Is a Household Gem and It's on Sale

This streaming stick has changed my home entertainment experience forever and it's on sale for Memorial Day.

Roku TV

Roku will now make its own TVs.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

If you missed out on National Streaming Day deals, Memorial Day deals are the perfect opportunity to catch the Roku Streaming Stick on sale. I have been a cord-cutter for quite some time now and I don't miss a thing. The streaming stick is great because as long as you have a Wi-Fi connection, an HDMI port and the stick, you can access endless amounts of entertainment. 

Actually, having Roku allows me to stream my favorite shows and new movies on my terms without having to wait for prime-time hours. Speaking of shows, this deal comes right in time for 'The Bear' season 3, and if you're a fan of the show like I am, you'll want an easy, convenient way to binge-watch the new season. Currently, the streaming stick is 32% off at Amazon.

Whether I am blasting music on Spotify or watching the latest season of 'Top Chef,' my Roku Streaming Stick has me covered. It can plug into my TV for a chill night in or into my Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector for movie nights or hosting parties. 

Epson Home Cinema 1080 and Vizio V-Series 2.0 sound bar
Amazon/CNET

To get the full movie theater experience, I pair my Roku with the Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar. Karaoke nights haven't been the same with this pairing; guests are always impressed. 

The best thing for me about this streaming stick is that I still have access to live TV. Thanks to streaming services, like Peacock and Hulu Plus Live TV, I can watch F1 or The Olympics in real-time. 

You might be thinking, "Don't those streaming service subscriptions add up?" With bundling options and internet providers offering deals with certain contracts, it can actually cost less than cable.

I like the Roku Streaming Stick because it's small and portable, and I've never had any problems with it not working. Occasionally, my Roku will reboot for updates, or I'll need to change the remote batteries, but that's small compared with a cable box or satellite service outage. 

