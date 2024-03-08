Weird Roku Alert? Here's How to Say No to New Terms

Did you get a pop-up message when you queued up your Roku device? The company has been notifying customers about changes to its dispute resolution terms. While some users received emails informing them of the update, others discovered it upon opening up Roku TVs or media players and found themselves blocked from using the hardware -- until they agreed to the new terms.

Roku's latest dispute resolution policy went into effect on Feb. 20, 2024. The terms address how you can resolve disputes with Roku through arbitration instead of filing a lawsuit. Roku didn't specify what has changed in the terms this go-round, but said in a statement, "Like many companies, Roku updates its terms of service from time to time. When we do, we take steps to make sure customers are informed of the change."

There's a way for customers to opt out of the new terms, but the process isn't instant and can't be done digitally. Rather, you will have to use snail mail to decline the agreement.

A copy of the email sent to Roku customers. CNET

We've outlined the steps below. While you may not be able to use your Roku devices until you've accepted the terms, note that even after you used your device to agree, you'll still be able to opt out using this method.

According to Roku's terms, you have 30 days to opt out (presumably, the countdown began on Feb. 20), but it must be done in writing.