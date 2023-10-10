X
October Prime Day Has Blockbuster Deals on My Favorite Home Theater Products

Movie lovers can bring the theater home with these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Espon Home Cinema 1080 and Vizio V-Series 2.0 sound bar

The Epson Home Cinema 1080 and Vizio V-Series 2.0 gave me a quick, easy and powerful home-theater system.

 Amazon/CNET

Streaming hasn't been the same since I invested in the Epson Home Cinema 1080 and the Vizio V-Series 2.0 sound bar. Like many notable pairs who've left a lasting impression on future generations (peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, Shaq and Kobe, to name a few) this home theater duo is destined for greatness. Thankfully, October Prime Day deals are hot and you too can have the chance to have your very own home theater for a low price.

To begin searching for the perfect home theater aesthetic, I looked no further than my colleague Geoffrey Morrison. When it comes to home entertainment tech, he is the expert. With my budget in mind, he was able to provide me with insights on how to get the best bang for my buck when looking for a projector; the soundbar pairing was sort of like magic and it's currently on sale.

The big reason I love my projector-soundbar combination is because it feels like bringing the movie theater right to my living room. Getting movie-theater quality video and sound from the comfort of your favorite spot on your couch stretched out and binge-watching series and movies is amazing. I've streamed everything from Money Heist to Hot Ones and much more right at home. 

The icing on the cake? Nostalgia has a popcorn maker similar to mine also 25% off at Amazon right now.

This Hot Ones episode with Daniel Kaluuya is 🔥.

 GIF by Arielle Burton/CNET

Ultimately, the Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector has a great display no matter the time of day. It's clean, clear and crisp during nighttime and daytime, which is a huge plus. Matched with a quality soundbar, the projector gives you the beat and the pulse of a movie theater right in your home. At the moment there's not a Prime deal for it, but below are other similar projectors that are on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day event.

Whether I'm listening to my favorite Spotify playlist or watching a movie, the sound is so precise and smooth I don't miss sitting in an actual theater. While the Vizio V-Series 2.0 soundbar is the cheapest pick right now, other great options include the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar. It has built-in virtual surround and comes with a wireless subwoofer for just $300 -- that's a 50% savings. And for an even cheaper option that includes its own subwoofer, check out the Sony HT-S400 for $178 (41% savings). 

Other great soundbar deals include:

For projectors, here are other options marked down for Amazon Prime Day:

Topping off the full home-theater experience is my Nostalgia Hot-Air electric popcorn maker, which lets me easily control the ingredients in my snacks. Whether you want to go healthy or load it up with butter, the choice is yours.  

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

