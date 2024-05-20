National Streaming Day Deals: Save Big on TVs, Streaming Devices and Services
Today is National Streaming Day, and you can find big savings on many streaming devices and services.
It's May 20 and that means it's National Streaming Day. If you're looking to snag some savings on streaming hardware and services, now's the perfect time to do so. Streaming Day deals are available all over the internet, and that you means you can score huge savings from a panoply of TV and device makers, streaming services and tech retailers. If you've been wanting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, now's a good day to do it, no matter your needs and budget.
Whether you've been holding out for a steep discount on a new 4K TV or you've yet to try out streaming services like Disney, Hulu or Paramount Plus, you can do so for less right now. But with hundreds of deals to sort through, it's not always easy to find exactly what you're looking for, so we've done some of the legwork for you and outlined our pick of the deals below. Happy streaming!
Best National Streaming Day deals on TVs
This 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED Evo 4K TV is smart capable and can connect to Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite shows, films and online content. And when you're not watching the TV, you can use it to display artwork or photos.
This Samsung QLED 4K TV offers high contrast, definition and detail for a better visual experience. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi so you can select your favorite streaming platform or website and enjoy hours of great TV. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, giving you voice control options so you can use this TV without having to press a button. For a limited time, it's $500 off at Best Buy. You'll also get a complimentary one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
This Vizio Full HD 40-inch TV is perfect for studios, dorm rooms and smaller areas. Its 120Hz refresh rate is well suited for gaming or watching live sporting events. It's a smart TV capable of streaming your favorite online content or hooking up to gaming platforms. 1080p resolution supports Full HD, giving you more contrast and color for vivid details. Currently selling for under $200, you won't get a decent TV for much less than this.
More TV deals:
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: $70 (save $20)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $250 (save $120)
- Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV: $390 (save $160 with Prime)
- Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K smart TV: $280 (save $50)
- Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K smart TV: $380 (save $40)
- Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $690 (save $110)
- Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $970 (save $130)
- Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K: $250 (save $100)
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV HD: $120 (save $80)
- TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV: $170 (save $60)
- Hisense 50-inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K: $300 (save $200)
Best National Streaming Day deals on streaming devices
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K includes a two-year warranty plan from Amazon. With the Fire Stick, you can connect to Wi-Fi and stream content from multiple channels, streaming services and your favorite sites. Need additional control options? This newest edition of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, so you can simply speak to connected devices and binge-watch your favorite media.
More streaming device deals:
- Roku Express: $19 (save $11)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $34 (save $16)
- Apple TV 4K: $173 (save $26)
- TiVo Stream 4K: $25 (save $14)
Best National Streaming Day deals on streaming services
Stream tons of movies, TV shows and live sports on Paramount without spending a dime. You can get 1 week free with any Paramount tier. After this, you'll be charged either $5.99 for Essential or $11.99 per month for Paramount + with SHOWTIME.
More streaming service deals: