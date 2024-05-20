National Streaming Day Deals: Save Big on TVs, Streaming Devices and Services

It's May 20 and that means it's National Streaming Day. If you're looking to snag some savings on streaming hardware and services, now's the perfect time to do so. Streaming Day deals are available all over the internet, and that you means you can score huge savings from a panoply of TV and device makers, streaming services and tech retailers. If you've been wanting to upgrade your home entertainment setup, now's a good day to do it, no matter your needs and budget.

Whether you've been holding out for a steep discount on a new 4K TV or you've yet to try out streaming services like Disney, Hulu or Paramount Plus, you can do so for less right now. But with hundreds of deals to sort through, it's not always easy to find exactly what you're looking for, so we've done some of the legwork for you and outlined our pick of the deals below. Happy streaming!

Best National Streaming Day deals on TVs

LG C3 Series OLED Evo 4K 65-inch TV: $1,447 This 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED Evo 4K TV is smart capable and can connect to Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite shows, films and online content. And when you're not watching the TV, you can use it to display artwork or photos. Details Save $1,053 $1,447 at Woot

Samsung Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, 55-inch: $1,000 This Samsung QLED 4K TV offers high contrast, definition and detail for a better visual experience. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi so you can select your favorite streaming platform or website and enjoy hours of great TV. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, giving you voice control options so you can use this TV without having to press a button. For a limited time, it's $500 off at Best Buy. You'll also get a complimentary one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Details Save $500 $1,000 at Best Buy

Vizio 40-inch D-Series full HD 1080p smart TV: $160 This Vizio Full HD 40-inch TV is perfect for studios, dorm rooms and smaller areas. Its 120Hz refresh rate is well suited for gaming or watching live sporting events. It's a smart TV capable of streaming your favorite online content or hooking up to gaming platforms. 1080p resolution supports Full HD, giving you more contrast and color for vivid details. Currently selling for under $200, you won't get a decent TV for much less than this. Details Save $70 $160 at Amazon

Best National Streaming Day deals on streaming devices

Amazon Fire Stick 4K: $34 The Amazon Fire Stick 4K includes a two-year warranty plan from Amazon. With the Fire Stick, you can connect to Wi-Fi and stream content from multiple channels, streaming services and your favorite sites. Need additional control options? This newest edition of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, so you can simply speak to connected devices and binge-watch your favorite media. Details Save $21 $34 at Amazon

Best National Streaming Day deals on streaming services

Paramount Plus: 1 week free Stream tons of movies, TV shows and live sports on Paramount without spending a dime. You can get 1 week free with any Paramount tier. After this, you'll be charged either $5.99 for Essential or $11.99 per month for Paramount + with SHOWTIME. Details See at Paramount Plus

