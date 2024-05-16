How to Watch and Stream the 2024 Emilia-Romagna GP

This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix might be unfamiliar to newer fans of the sport, given that last year it was canceled due to extreme weather in the region of northern Italy that gives the race its name. But this is a track with a lot of history in F1: The San Marino Grand Prix was run here from 1981 to 2006, and the race as we know it today (often nicknamed Imola for the nearby town) began running in 2020. Sadly, this will be the first Grand Prix run without Formulino, the much-loved feline mascot of the track, who passed away in August 2023.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix comes weeks after the Miami Grand Prix's shock finish, which saw McLaren's Lando Norris taking home his first ever Grand Prix victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took second and third place respectively. As a fan, this has to be one of the most exciting moments of the season so far, and if you missed Miami's race, I highly recommend catching up on all of the action.

While Norris' victory shook up the typical podium order, it didn't do much to affect the top of the Championship standings. Verstappen retains first place with 136 points, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez remains in second place with 103 points and Leclerc is close on his heels with 98 points. For his efforts, Norris jumped into fourth place with 83 points.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will follow the traditional race weekend format, with three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday, a Saturday qualifying session and the race itself on Sunday.

The race gets underway on Sunday, May 19, at 8:55 a.m ET (5:55 a.m PT), at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy. The race will air in the US on ESPN2.

The entire race weekend, including practice sessions and qualifying, will be shown in the US on ESPN's family of TV and streaming networks. Folks looking to follow all of it will need access to the ABC and ESPN news channels on cable or live TV streaming services, or the ESPN Plus streaming service. We've broken down everything you need to know to stream today's race, and all the other F1 races this season.

F1 2024 schedule Date Race Time March 2 Bahrain GP 10 a.m. ET March 9 Saudi Arabian GP 12 p.m. ET March 24 Australian GP 12 a.m. ET April 7 Japanese GP 1 a.m. ET April 21 Chinese GP 3 a.m. ET May 5 Miami GP 4 p.m. ET May 19 Romagna GP 9 a.m. ET May 26 Monaco GP 9 a.m. ET June 9 Canadian GP 2 p.m. ET June 23 Spanish GP 9 a.m. ET June 30 Austrian GP 9 a.m. ET July 7 British GP 10 a.m. ET July 21 Hungarian GP 9 a.m. ET July 28 Belgian GP 9 a.m. ET Aug. 25 Dutch GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 1 Italian GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 15 Azerbaijan GP 7 a.m. ET Sept. 22 Singapore GP 8 a.m. ET Oct. 20 United States GP 3 p.m. ET Oct. 27 Mexican GP 4 p.m. ET Nov. 3 Brazilian GP 12 p.m. ET Nov. 24 Las Vegas GP 1 a.m. ET Dec. 1 Qatar GP 12 p.m. ET Dec. 8 Abu Dhabi GP 8 a.m. ET

Best option for streaming in the US



How to watch F1 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the race locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream F1 racing in the UK

F1 in the UK is shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 -- Sky Sports airs the races, practice rounds and qualifying, while free-to-air Channel 4 offers highlights broadcast after the day's action takes place. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the race via its app, but cord-cutters can watch Sky TV with unlimited Sky Sports on a Now TV membership.

Other options for streaming in the US without cable

Beyond ESPN Plus, numerous live TV streaming services carry channels with F1. Race weekends normally start on Friday with multiple practice runs and continue on Saturday with qualifying. The races themselves take place Sunday. ESPN typically airs practices and qualifying on a mix of ESPN 2 and ESPNews, while the races tend to air on ESPN. F1 events in North America often land on ABC.

Here are some of the best ways to catch the entire race weekend without cable.

