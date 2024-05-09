'The Bear' Season 3: How to Watch New Episodes From Anywhere

The latest season of FX's drama The Bear finally has a release date. The series follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who moves back to Chicago after a stint in the fine dining world to run his family's sandwich shop. As he works to keep the restaurant afloat, he's also forced to work through many weighty emotions and memories -- all while whipping together a kitchen staff that can make his grand vision for the business a reality.

The first two seasons endeared viewers to characters like Carmy, his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). The third season is sure to build upon those dynamics and show us where Carmy's grand concept leads him and the crew.

Here's everything to know about season 3 of The Bear.

Yes, Chef. Hulu

Release date and where to stream The Bear

You can catch all episodes of The Bear season 3 on Hulu starting Thursday, June 27. You can also rewatch seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu, to refresh your memory before new episodes drop.

If you're a Disney bundle subscriber, you can also watch Hulu content like The Bear within the Disney Plus app.

FX shared the announcement about season 3 of The Bear in the form of a short teaser, which White shared on Instagram. In the clip, Carmy enters the restaurant kitchen early in the morning to prepare for the day, before the camera pans out to the rest of the city.

How to watch The Bear, season 3 from anywhere



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream The Bear while away from home. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list for streaming such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The Bear is streaming on a service like Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream The Bear on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream. We want to note that Hulu is not amenable to VPN use, so if you're streaming while away, try to use Disney Plus instead.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.