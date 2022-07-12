My Favorite Phone Stand Gets a Prime Day Discount, and You Need One

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Never in a million years would I think that I could truly love a simple phone stand, but here we are. And if you're excited about Amazon's Prime Day deals, pay extra attention.

Initially, I needed a phone stand where I could set my phone upright on my desk, next to my laptop, so that I could easily check on important calls or notifications while I worked.

I enjoyed that stand so much that I bought another one, this time for my iPad, to place on the other side of my computer as a second display.

And recently I've purchased a third phone stand, as a portable option, so I can read the news on my tablet while I have breakfast, watch high-intensity interval training routines while I work out and entertain myself with movies and TV shows on especially long flights.

If you're looking for a phone stand that can do all of this for you, look no farther than the Yoozon Cell Phone Stand, which is currently available for $8 (20% off) for Amazon Prime members.

The Yoozon Cell Phone Stand works for any device under 10 inches, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPad Air and Amazon Kindle, and it's adjustable, so that you can find the most comfortable viewing angle. You can use larger devices on this stand too though -- if it's a bit too large, place the device horizontally.

The stand also features a silicone-covered pad and rubber hook where you place your device and a sturdy metal base underneath, so that your device stays firmly in place. I've purchased cheaper stands, made entirely from plastic, and on those your device just rattles around, increasing the chances that it falls off.

But by far my favorite thing about the Yoozon Cell Phone Stand is that it folds flat, so that you can place it in your pocket or bag when you're on the go. I've thrown the folded stand into my jacket or messenger bag and taken it to coffee shops, airports and gyms, to use for both work and pleasure.

Instead of placing your phone on a dirty flat surface and craning your neck to use it, put it on a phone stand instead. You'll thank me later.