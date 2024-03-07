Marlow Pillow Is Offering Up to 40% Off During Sleep Week

Rest is so important to your overall health, and getting the right mattress and bedding accessories can play a large role in how much sleep you end up getting each night. March is Sleep Awareness Month, and we've seen plenty of Sleep Week deals rolling in that can help you save some money while revamping your space. Right now through March 18, Marlow Pillow is offering big savings, helping you bundle items at up to 40% off.

Marlow is known for its adjustable pillows with built-in cooling technology, which you can customize to keep you comfortable. This sale incentivizes bundling items through the company's Buy More, Save more discount, which offers 10% off one item, 25% off two items or 40% off four or more items right now. That drops the price on four standard pillows down from $260 to just $156. King sizes are also available. And opting for The Sleep System will nab you both the pillow and a cooling pillow protector, which you can score for as low as $54 each during this sale.